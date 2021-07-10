Michael Overall: After two failed efforts to reopen a downtown landmark, why should Tulsa believe it will actually happen this time?

Apparently summoned by a security guard, police came to the empty building at least twice on the same morning in April 2014.

The first call came before 7 a.m., when people had already begun gathering outside the old Iron Gate ministry, a downtown Tulsa soup kitchen that wouldn’t open its doors for another hour and a half.

Officers issued two citations for trespassing at the nearby ARCO Building, a vacant Art Deco landmark at Sixth Street and Cincinnati Avenue, where the homeless individuals had probably wandered off to smoke. And police came back around 9:30, just as Iron Gate was beginning to serve breakfast that morning, to write a third ticket for trespassing, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.

While the offenses didn’t seem serious, the incident appeared to be a sign of escalating tensions between the non-profit group and downtown property managers.

Finished in December 1949, the ARCO Building was designed by local architect Leon Senter, who helped pioneer a sub-category of Art Deco known as streamlined zigzag, which toned down some of the decorative flourishes seen on earlier examples of the style. It’s now often referred to as “Tulsa’s last Art Deco building,” which isn’t strictly true. But it definitely marked the end of an era as modernism became the dominant style in the 1950s.