Michael Overall: After two failed efforts to reopen a downtown landmark, why should Tulsa believe it will actually happen this time?

Apparently summoned by a security guard, police came to the empty building at least twice on the same morning in April 2014.
The first call came before 7 a.m., when people had already begun gathering outside the old Iron Gate ministry, a downtown Tulsa soup kitchen that wouldn’t open its doors for another hour and a half.
Officers issued two citations for trespassing at the nearby ARCO Building, a vacant Art Deco landmark at Sixth Street and Cincinnati Avenue, where the homeless individuals had probably wandered off to smoke. And police came back around 9:30, just as Iron Gate was beginning to serve breakfast that morning, to write a third ticket for trespassing, according to the archives of the Tulsa World.
While the offenses didn’t seem serious, the incident appeared to be a sign of escalating tensions between the non-profit group and downtown property managers.
Finished in December 1949, the ARCO Building was designed by local architect Leon Senter, who helped pioneer a sub-category of Art Deco known as streamlined zigzag, which toned down some of the decorative flourishes seen on earlier examples of the style. It’s now often referred to as “Tulsa’s last Art Deco building,” which isn’t strictly true. But it definitely marked the end of an era as modernism became the dominant style in the 1950s.
Although it sat vacant for at least a couple of decades, the ARCO never deteriorated into an eyesore the way some abandoned buildings do. And it seemed a prime candidate for redevelopment as downtown revitalization began to gain momentum in the 2000s.
In 2010, Tulsa developer Jim Hawkins showed off a fully furnished model apartment on the second floor, where it was supposed to be the first of 72 upscale condos in the building. Hawkins had successfully finished one of Tulsa’s first loft apartment projects at the historic Philower in 2005, but he wanted to sell units at the ARCO Building, not rent them. And he simply couldn’t find enough buyers.
By the end of 2012, Hawkins had stepped aside and Oklahoma City-based Wiggin Properties was touting a plan to convert the ARCO Building into a mix-used development with retail on the ground floor and an unspecified number of apartments on the other five stories.
Like Hawkins, Wiggin had a track record of success in downtown Tulsa with the Mayo 420 lofts at Fifth and Main streets. But the company found little interest in the ARCO site, and the project faded into oblivion.
Last month, however, Price Family Properties announced yet another plan for the 72-year-old building, saying it will create about 80 apartments ranging in size from studios to three or four bedrooms.
“It’s going to be the Ritz-Carlton of apartment buildings,” said Jackie Price Johannsen, the president of the development company.
But why should PFP, one of downtown Tulsa’s largest property owners, succeed where others have failed?
Iron Gate left the Art Deco District in 2019 and opened a new $6 million facility at 501 W. Archer St., adjacent to the Tulsa Day Center homeless shelter.
Maybe it doesn’t seem fair. Maybe it doesn’t sound nice. But people didn’t want to live across the street from a soup kitchen.
Iron Gate’s new location not only offers more convenience for those who need its services, it clears the way for more revitalization and economic development on the south side of downtown. That’s a win-win for Tulsa.