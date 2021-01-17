Michael Overall: After growing worse for years, Tulsa traffic got better in 2020. But will it last?

Late afternoon traffic got backed up a quarter of a mile last week behind a construction zone at 61st Street and Yale Avenue, where some Tulsa drivers weren’t exactly handling the situation with grace.
Horns were honking. Certain words were muttered. And at least a couple of one-finger salutes were raised.
All this, for a traffic jam that took five, maybe six minutes to get through? Maybe, after nearly a year of shutdowns and working from home, Tulsa has forgotten how to cope with rush hour.
Before COVID-19, the city’s traffic had been getting steadily worse for several years, according to annual Urban Mobility Reports from the Texas A&M Transportation Institute.
In 2012, the average Tulsa commuter drove 15,023 miles and spent 37 hours stuck in traffic. Or, to look at the data another way, Tulsans spent about an hour stuck in traffic for every 10 hours behind the wheel.
If that sounds like a lot, it really wasn’t.
Not compared to the rest of the country. At least 68 cities had worse traffic than Tulsa that year, according to national data from the Urban Mobility Report.
By 2017, however, Tulsans were driving slightly fewer miles, averaging 14,865 per year, but spending 46 hours stuck in traffic, or roughly one hour in a traffic jam for every eight hours behind the wheel.
It’s not just that traffic was getting worse everywhere. In the span of just five years, Tulsa went from having the 69th worst traffic in the country to having the 47th worst.
We still didn’t have much to gripe about compared to places like Houston, Los Angeles or Chicago, where commuters spent more than 70 hours a year stuck in traffic. But Tulsa’s traffic was trending the wrong direction.
Then came 2020.
Nationwide, freeway traffic dropped roughly in half during the peak of the shutdowns between late March and June. Even after the shutdowns began to be relaxed, traffic remained down as much 36% in major cities for the rest of the entire year, according to reports from TomTom, a mapping and navigation provider.
Will traffic go back to normal as the pandemic subsides? Or will rush hour never be same as more and more Americans work from home?
Only time, and date, will tell.
But here’s one encouraging theory: Maybe Tulsa’s traffic was getting worse in recent years only because the city was stepping up efforts to improve roads.
Voters approved $427 million for streets and transportation projects as part of 2013’s Improve Our Tulsa tax package, which meant seeing a lot more construction zones around town. If so, our traffic might improve in the long run as those construction projects pay off.
We’ll see.
Featured video: