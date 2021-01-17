Michael Overall: After growing worse for years, Tulsa traffic got better in 2020. But will it last?

It’s not just that traffic was getting worse everywhere. In the span of just five years, Tulsa went from having the 69th worst traffic in the country to having the 47th worst.

We still didn’t have much to gripe about compared to places like Houston, Los Angeles or Chicago, where commuters spent more than 70 hours a year stuck in traffic. But Tulsa’s traffic was trending the wrong direction.

Then came 2020.

Nationwide, freeway traffic dropped roughly in half during the peak of the shutdowns between late March and June. Even after the shutdowns began to be relaxed, traffic remained down as much 36% in major cities for the rest of the entire year, according to reports from TomTom, a mapping and navigation provider.

Will traffic go back to normal as the pandemic subsides? Or will rush hour never be same as more and more Americans work from home?

Only time, and date, will tell.

But here’s one encouraging theory: Maybe Tulsa’s traffic was getting worse in recent years only because the city was stepping up efforts to improve roads.