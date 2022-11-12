Michael Overall: After 49 states, a world traveler finally comes to Oklahoma. And what does he find?

Getting off a plane Friday morning, Andrew Chung stopped a random stranger at the airport to ask for directions.

If this had been Los Angeles, where he’s from, or maybe Tokyo or London or Buenos Aires, he might have gotten a rude shrug of the shoulders. Or, if he was lucky, a quick tilt of the head to point him the right way.

“In New York,” Chung says from experience, “they would be like, ‘What? I’m busy. Go away.’”

In Tulsa, the stranger stopped, smiled and carefully explained where to turn and go downstairs.

“I still got a little lost,” Chung says. “And the lady came over and said, ‘No, no. This way. Let me show you.’”

A world traveler since birth, Chung has to think for a moment to remember all the countries he lived in while he was still a kid.

“Uganda, Peru, Thailand. And what’s the other one? Oh, of course, Japan and Korea.”

His father was a diplomat, and globetrotting came with the job. Chung, now in his 40s, works as an internal audit manager, which means he has to travel on his own time.

Got a three-day weekend? Why not jet off to Luxembourg?

The Fourth of July falls on a Thursday and he gets Friday off, too? Book a flight to Bhutan.

“After I graduated from college and started making my own money,” Chung says, “I decided I’m going to try to see as many countries as I can.”

When COVID-19 restricted international travel, Chung set out to complete a different goal: visiting all 50 states.

He had already seen 30 of them before the pandemic.

Montana became No. 31. Then Wyoming and Idaho.

Two years later, North Dakota was No. 48.

Indiana, No. 49.

On Friday, Chung finally came to Oklahoma.

“It was just the way the timing worked out,” he says. “It was kind of random.”

Well, that. And the fact that he couldn’t think of a particular reason to come to Oklahoma, except to check it off the list.

“There’s nothing like a Mount Rushmore or a Yellowstone,” Chung says. “There aren’t any national parks or big landmarks that I really, really wanted to see.”

It highlights the challenge of promoting tourism here. And yet, Tulsa recently declared 2022 to be “the biggest year for tourism in the city’s history.”

By facilitating events like the PGA Championship, Tulsa Regional Tourism sold 231,154 hotel room nights and generated a record $359 million in total economic impact, officials reported earlier this month.

Events like the PGA let Tulsa capitalize on its biggest attraction: people.

“The people here are super friendly,” Chung says, taking a guided tour of downtown’s historic Deco District.

“The Midwest has that reputation all across America and even all over the world. Everybody knows that the Midwest is so friendly. And Oklahoma definitely lives up to it.”

Why Tulsa instead of Oklahoma City? Chung sought advice from his California friends who had been to the state.

“They see Tulsa as the ‘hip’ part of Oklahoma. And I can see that it really is. There’s a lot of energy, a lot going on. The most amazing thing about Tulsa is that, from the moment I got off the plane, I felt welcomed here.”

Featured video: