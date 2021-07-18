Michael Overall: A strange place for Tulsa's new park? Just wait

A mile and a half southeast of town, the Cedar Creek Stock Farm had a reputation for breeding some of the finest hogs in Oklahoma. But in late December 1909, owner Herbert Woodward agreed to sell roughly 34 acres to the city of Tulsa, and officials announced plans to build a new park.

A lot of people seemed to think it was an absolutely ridiculous idea, according to newspaper archives and historical records.

Woodward Park, as it became known, was accessible only by deeply rutted wagon trails, and was hardly accessible at all after a heavy rain. Who was going to go “way out there” for a park?

Lack of money kept Tulsa from building the park right away. Then Woodward’s daughter sued the city, arguing that her white father hadn’t had the right to sell her Muscogee Nation allotment. And the legal entanglements kept the city from using the property until after the Oklahoma Supreme Court ended the case in 1930.

By then, the “suburbs” had begun to grow up around the old Woodward farm. And it seemed like a perfectly sensible place for a park.