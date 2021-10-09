Michael Overall: A 'Holy Grail' among collectors, a historic Spartan trailer is finally coming home to Tulsa

Other manufacturers had used aluminum as well, but Spartan was the only real aircraft company that had ever built trailers, which for Smith gave them a legitimacy that other brands lacked.

He also preferred Spartan’s style, blending pre-war Art Deco with post-war Mid-Century Modern.

“I fell in love with these things and I started collecting anything I could that was related with Spartan,” Smith says. “Believe it or not, even though I’m in Los Angeles, I feel a kind of connection with Tulsa.”

Smith found a photo of Prototype No. 1 in an old copy of an obscure trade magazine from February 1958, when the trailer was sitting on a sales lot in California's Central Valley. After that, it disappeared until the early 2000s, when an enthusiast in Sacramento claimed to have found it on a dealership's back lot.

It went up for sale in 2007 and again in 2010, when Smith bought it. The serial number, 1945-1, proves it’s the original, he says.

“It’s not in bad shape, but I’ve been polishing it up,” Smiths says. “I’m not a rich man, so it’s been slow-going. I get to it when I can.”

Now the prototype is coming home to Tulsa for the first time in 76 years.