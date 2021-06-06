Michael Overall: A famous New York building inspired one of downtown Tulsa's most colorful landmarks

The famous Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed New York’s Seagram Building as a 515-foot monument to his own “less is more” philosophy, a textbook example of form following function even on a grand scale. Or so it seemed.
It was Mies’ first tall office building. And it became one of the 20th century’s most influential designs, mimicked by so many other skyscrapers around the world that the “curtain of glass,” which seemed strikingly minimalist when Mies did it in 1958, now looks rather nondescript.
But he indulged in one superfluous detail. The exterior includes prominent bronze I-beams, which might seem to be structural elements but are, in fact, just there for looks.
Seven years after the Seagram Building changed the history of architecture, Home Federal Savings & Loan hired Murray and Gordon McCune to design a new headquarters in downtown Tulsa. Sons of Utica Square architect Malcolm McCune, the brothers embraced Mies’ minimalist approach with slender, vertical bands of glass and metal, a striking contrast to the older buildings at the intersection of Fourth Street and Boston Avenue, especially the elaborate terra cotta ornamentation on the Mid-Continent Tower.
The McCunes, however, borrowed one more idea from Mies. They used bronze aluminum on the exterior, which looked shiny at first but aged into a dark green patina.
Home Federal evolved into Sooner Federal, which eventually got absorbed into the Bank of Oklahoma, leaving the 12-story office tower under a rather generic name, the Boston Building. But after an extensive renovation, it’s now known as the Hyatt Place Downtown. The 103-room hotel has been taking guests since December, but COVID-19 postponed the official grand opening until last week, when public tours showed off the new interiors.
The décor pays respect to the building’s midcentury heritage with pendulum lighting at the bar and an illustration of Tulsa hand-etched into copper-brass panels near the elevators. The penthouse preserves elements of the original boardroom, which will serve as meeting and event space with 25-foot wooden doors, chandeliers and a copper fireplace.
Most importantly, the remodeling left the exterior untouched. When the building opened in 1967, the sheer simplicity of the International Style made it stand out, especially in a downtown known for its Art Deco landmarks. But as modernism became more common, the color — a somewhat extravagant design flourish — became its most distinctive feature.
Featured video: