Michael Overall: A famous New York building inspired one of downtown Tulsa's most colorful landmarks

The famous Ludwig Mies van der Rohe designed New York’s Seagram Building as a 515-foot monument to his own “less is more” philosophy, a textbook example of form following function even on a grand scale. Or so it seemed.

It was Mies’ first tall office building. And it became one of the 20th century’s most influential designs, mimicked by so many other skyscrapers around the world that the “curtain of glass,” which seemed strikingly minimalist when Mies did it in 1958, now looks rather nondescript.

But he indulged in one superfluous detail. The exterior includes prominent bronze I-beams, which might seem to be structural elements but are, in fact, just there for looks.

Seven years after the Seagram Building changed the history of architecture, Home Federal Savings & Loan hired Murray and Gordon McCune to design a new headquarters in downtown Tulsa. Sons of Utica Square architect Malcolm McCune, the brothers embraced Mies’ minimalist approach with slender, vertical bands of glass and metal, a striking contrast to the older buildings at the intersection of Fourth Street and Boston Avenue, especially the elaborate terra cotta ornamentation on the Mid-Continent Tower.