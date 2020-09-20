Michael Overall: A different kind of housing development will offer Tulsa a taste of village life

Heartwood Commons, a $14 million co-housing project at 7141 S. Quincy Ave., broke ground last week with plans to include 36 individual homes along with a large “common house” that will have a gourmet kitchen and a “great room” where everybody can get together.

Other communal areas will include community gardens, a wood shop, a greenhouse, a contemplative space and a pet park, all set within a sort of village that’s specifically designed to encourage residents to get out of their own little houses and mingle with each other.

“In co-housing, neighbors become friends,” said Suzy Sharp, who will be among the first residents when Heartwood opens in late 2021 or early 2022. “It has been intentionally designed to create a rich, interconnected community.”

The question, of course, is why can’t every neighborhood be “intentionally designed to create a rich, interconnected community?”

A typical modern housing development seems intentionally designed to prevent a rich, interconnected community. You come and go straight through your own garage and the only interaction you have with neighbors is waving to them from the driveway.