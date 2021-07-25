Michael Overall: A barnstorming history of the Tulsa County Fair

Around 2 o’clock on the afternoon of Oct. 20, 1911, seven writers from the Tulsa World, including publisher Eugene Lorton himself, wrote their names on slips of paper and put them in a hat for a very special drawing at the county fair.
The prize was a once-in-a-lifetime ride in a biplane with legendary barnstormer L.W. Bonney, whose appearance had drawn a huge crowd of 6,500 people to the fairgrounds. But the contest was rigged.
Lorton didn’t know it, but his employees had actually put his name on all seven pieces of paper in the hat. And that’s how he became the first airplane passenger in Tulsa history.
Soaring over the crowd in an open cockpit, Lorton dropped 4,000 copies of an “Aerial Edition of the Tulsa World,” a miniature reproduction of that day’s normal edition. And the World bragged about becoming “the first newspaper ever published in midair.”
A competing newspaper, meanwhile, neglected to mention Lorton’s name but reported that the city’s first passenger airplane ride had happened during the “second annual county fair.”
Perhaps it’s time for a clarification.
The World’s archives mention various fairs, carnivals and expositions dating back even to the 1890s. But the first “official” Tulsa County Free Fair happened in 1903 at a baseball field near Archer Street and Boston Avenue, just north of today’s “Center of the Universe” landmark.
After that, the county fair seems to have been a regular event, although records don’t always indicate where a fair happened. And no particular group or entity seems to have been responsible for organizing it.
Tulsa didn’t have a “permanent” fairgrounds until 1915, when the Legislature passed the Oklahoma Free Fair Act requiring every county to provide funding for an annual fair. As a result, Tulsa secured a 16-acre tract just north of Admiral Boulevard on Lewis Avenue. But it didn’t turn out to be very permanent after all.
With part of the property donated by banker and oilman J.E. Crosbie, the fair moved to its current location near 21st Street and Yale Avenue in 1923, when the area was surrounded by almost nothing but cow pastures.
“Rain almost always came during the fair,” according to the World’s archives. “Winds blew the tents down and the mud added to the misery.”
A $500,000 bond issue paid for the construction of the fairground’s magnificent Art Deco Pavilion in 1931. And four years later, Tulsa hosted its first state fair.
The county fair, however, didn’t go away. Last week’s 2020 Tulsa County Fair featured many of the same contests and expositions that you would have seen a hundred years ago with baking, sewing, crafts, livestock and garden-grown vegetables.
Luckily, participants were able to read the Tulsa World on their smart phones. No airdrop was necessary.
