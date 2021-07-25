Michael Overall: A barnstorming history of the Tulsa County Fair

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

After that, the county fair seems to have been a regular event, although records don’t always indicate where a fair happened. And no particular group or entity seems to have been responsible for organizing it.

Tulsa didn’t have a “permanent” fairgrounds until 1915, when the Legislature passed the Oklahoma Free Fair Act requiring every county to provide funding for an annual fair. As a result, Tulsa secured a 16-acre tract just north of Admiral Boulevard on Lewis Avenue. But it didn’t turn out to be very permanent after all.

With part of the property donated by banker and oilman J.E. Crosbie, the fair moved to its current location near 21st Street and Yale Avenue in 1923, when the area was surrounded by almost nothing but cow pastures.

“Rain almost always came during the fair,” according to the World’s archives. “Winds blew the tents down and the mud added to the misery.”

A $500,000 bond issue paid for the construction of the fairground’s magnificent Art Deco Pavilion in 1931. And four years later, Tulsa hosted its first state fair.