Michael Overall: 69 years? What took Tulsa so long to finish the Gilcrease Expressway?

As originally conceived in the 1950s, Tulsa’s expressway system was going to include two loops, one circling downtown and the other more-or-less surrounding the entire city, with multiple highways connecting them almost like spokes in a wagon wheel.
The first stretch of the Skelly Bypass, part of today’s Interstate 44, opened in 1953 and was going to be part of the southern half of the outer loop. But only now, 69 years later, is Tulsa finally getting close to finishing the entire ring around the city, which has long since grown past the “outer" loop.
A 5-mile extension of the Gilcrease Expressway will likely open this summer after crews finish building a massive bridge across the Arkansas River near Chandler Park, west of downtown.
Why did it take so long?
For the same reason the Inner Dispersal Loop was almost never finished either.
The north and west legs of the IDL were part of the interstate highway system, which meant the federal government paid 90% of the construction costs. The rest of the inner loop, however, had to rely on local and state funding. And Tulsa couldn’t find the $10 million needed to finish the project.
By 1969, construction had been dragging on for more than a decade. And Street Commissioner Robert LaFortune, who was gearing up to run for mayor the next year, went to Washington, D.C., to meet personally with the secretary of the U.S. Department of Transportation
LaFortune, with help from other local officials and the state’s congressional delegation, successfully lobbied to have the entire IDL designated as part of the interstate system. It was, after all, an offshoot of Interstate 244.
The Gilcrease Expressway, on the other hand, couldn’t be rationalized as an interstate, which left Tulsa looking for another way to finance the last leg of the city’s “outer loop.”
Looking. And looking. And looking.
It wasn’t until March 2017 that LaFortune’s grandson, Mayor G.T. Bynum, announced what officials described as “a unique approach to funding” the last leg of the highway.
A private investor would contribute about $100 million, or roughly a third of the construction costs, to build 5 miles of new, four-lane toll road beginning where the existing Gilcrease Expressway connected to I-44 just south of 51st Street in west Tulsa and ending just north of U.S. 412 at Edison Street west of downtown.
“It’s a little surreal,” Bynum said, to be finishing a project that his grandfather had worked on in the 1960s, a decade before the current mayor was born.
It makes you wonder what projects will be left for Bynum’s grandchildren to finish.