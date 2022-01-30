Michael Overall: 69 years? What took Tulsa so long to finish the Gilcrease Expressway?

As originally conceived in the 1950s, Tulsa’s expressway system was going to include two loops, one circling downtown and the other more-or-less surrounding the entire city, with multiple highways connecting them almost like spokes in a wagon wheel.

The first stretch of the Skelly Bypass, part of today’s Interstate 44, opened in 1953 and was going to be part of the southern half of the outer loop. But only now, 69 years later, is Tulsa finally getting close to finishing the entire ring around the city, which has long since grown past the “outer" loop.

A 5-mile extension of the Gilcrease Expressway will likely open this summer after crews finish building a massive bridge across the Arkansas River near Chandler Park, west of downtown.

Why did it take so long?

For the same reason the Inner Dispersal Loop was almost never finished either.

The north and west legs of the IDL were part of the interstate highway system, which meant the federal government paid 90% of the construction costs. The rest of the inner loop, however, had to rely on local and state funding. And Tulsa couldn’t find the $10 million needed to finish the project.