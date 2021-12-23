Michael Overall: 100 years after Tulsa's first 'supermarket,' can downtown really support a grocery store again?

The first Sun Grocery store opened on what is now Cherry Street in the 1920s and introduced Tulsa to the newfangled concept of a “supermarket,” putting everything a shopper might need under one roof, from fruits and vegetables to canned goods and butchered meats.
The Goldman brothers, Sylvan and Alfred, had seen supermarkets while living in California after World War I and brought the concept back to their home state, where it proved so popular that the Sun chain quickly expanded to 21 locations. The distinctive orange-and-black storefronts with a rising sun logo became ubiquitous across Tulsa.
The stores included a downtown location on the southeast corner of 11th Street and Denver Avenue, but the Sun brand disappeared after Safeway bought the chain in early 1929 — just in time for the Goldman brothers to invest their profits in the stock market before the crash. They wound up with virtually nothing from selling their company.
The downtown Safeway, however, survived the Great Depression and the post-war exodus of retailers to the suburbs. And in the 1960s, the original store was replaced by a larger building on the northwest corner of the intersection, where it featured midcentury architecture with Safeway’s trademark “swooshed roof.”
It outlived other downtown grocery stores thanks to a strategic location near the Inner Dispersal Loop, where it offered convenient access for people who lived in the neighborhoods surrounding downtown in addition to commuters who wanted to shop on the way home after work. It was a downtown grocery store that didn’t have to rely on downtown itself for a customer base.
The store, like all Safeways in Oklahoma, became a Homeland in 1988. But it closed after the company filed for bankruptcy in 2001. And downtown has been left without a grocery store almost ever since.
In 2011, the Tulsa World reported that two downtown grocery stores were planning to open within just a few blocks of each other. One was going to be called the Archer Market and occupy the ground floor of the Detroit Lofts in the Arts District. The other, to be known as Cam’s Grocery, was going to be located in the Blue Dome District.
But both projects struggled to raise financial support and announced repeated delays. Cam’s eventually faded away entirely while the Archer Market project underwent a management shakeup and changed its name to Folks Urban Market and Pantry before it finally opened in February 2014.
It closed six months later.
Now downtown seems likely to get a new grocery store as part of the F&C Annex project, set to transform an entire square block east of the Tulsa Performing Arts Center at Third Street and Cincinnati Avenue.
The Tulsa Authority for Economic Opportunity voted this month to approve $22 million in bonds to help build the mixed-use development, which is supposed to include 240 apartments, 15,000 square feet of retail space and a 100-unit boutique hotel — as well as a 20,000-square-foot grocery store.
Construction could begin in the second quarter of 2022, officials said.
But can downtown support it?
The location, near the center of downtown, won’t be as convenient as the old Safeway/Homeland for people who live around downtown. The new store might have to rely more on people who live in downtown itself.
Do enough people live downtown?
A rural, small town needs a population of about 3,300 to make a grocery store profitable, according to a study from the Nebraska-based Center for Rural Affairs.
Downtown Tulsa has a population of roughly 4,200, according to Census data.
Of course, downtown Tulsa isn’t rural, which means residents will have other options for buying groceries within an easy drive. The Annex won’t have a captive audience. But yes, it will have enough people living nearby to give the grocery store a fighting chance.
