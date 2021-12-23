Michael Overall: 100 years after Tulsa's first 'supermarket,' can downtown really support a grocery store again?

The first Sun Grocery store opened on what is now Cherry Street in the 1920s and introduced Tulsa to the newfangled concept of a “supermarket,” putting everything a shopper might need under one roof, from fruits and vegetables to canned goods and butchered meats.

The Goldman brothers, Sylvan and Alfred, had seen supermarkets while living in California after World War I and brought the concept back to their home state, where it proved so popular that the Sun chain quickly expanded to 21 locations. The distinctive orange-and-black storefronts with a rising sun logo became ubiquitous across Tulsa.

The stores included a downtown location on the southeast corner of 11th Street and Denver Avenue, but the Sun brand disappeared after Safeway bought the chain in early 1929 — just in time for the Goldman brothers to invest their profits in the stock market before the crash. They wound up with virtually nothing from selling their company.

The downtown Safeway, however, survived the Great Depression and the post-war exodus of retailers to the suburbs. And in the 1960s, the original store was replaced by a larger building on the northwest corner of the intersection, where it featured midcentury architecture with Safeway’s trademark “swooshed roof.”