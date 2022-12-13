 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mexico to open a consulate in Oklahoma City

Mexican consulate coming to Oklahoma City

Gov. Kevin Stitt, shown here speaking with Consul Edurne Pineda, announced on Tuesday that a Mexican consulate will open in Oklahoma City this spring.

 Courtesy Oklahoma Governor's Office

OKLAHOMA CITY — Mexico is set to open a consulate in Oklahoma City next spring, Gov Kevin Stitt said Tuesday.

It will provide consular services and assistance to the growing Mexican community in the state, according to the Governor's Office. It also will promote economic, commercial, educational, cultural, tourism and community affairs between Mexican entities and Oklahoma stakeholders.

Stitt has advocated for the opening of this consulate and visited Mexico last year to present this proposal to the Government of Mexico.

“As Oklahoma’s Mexican community grows, I’m glad that these Oklahomans can get the services they need right here in our state, rather driving hours across state lines for simple paperwork,” Stitt said in a news release. “I am thankful for the collaboration and shared vision between Oklahoma and Mexico that made this a reality.”

Edurne Pineda is head consul. She is a career Mexican diplomat.

The consulate is expected to open with full services by the end of spring 2023.

Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt and Mexican community leaders have supported the consular representation in Oklahoma.

“This is a great announcement for the people of Oklahoma City,” Holt said. “There is a large population of Mexican Americans in our state, with more than 100,000 in Oklahoma City alone. Access to these services is important. I congratulate the leaders in our Mexican American community who have advocated for this facility for many years.”​

Consulates in Little Rock and Kansas will continue to provide consular services to the state's Mexican community, according to the Governor's Office.

