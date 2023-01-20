Meteor reported in northeastern Oklahoma sky early Friday

A meteor was detected early Friday by a lightning mapper showing activity over Wagoner County, according to the National Weather Service in Tulsa.

The meteor lit up the sky close to the horizon around 3:39 a.m., as evidenced by videos sent to local meteorologists. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper, used to detect lightning strikes, shows the meteor as a large dark spot over southwestern Wagoner County. Many residents nearby reportedly heard, and in some cases even felt, a sonic boom minutes later.

Small pieces of debris from space, called meteoroids, can enter Earth's atmosphere, creating a meteor that creates bright flashes of light as it burns up. The high-speed meteors can also create sonic booms as they break apart in the atmosphere.

Scientists estimate that about 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on the Earth each day. Almost all the material is vaporized in the atmosphere, which can leave visible trails referred to as shooting stars. But if a meteoroid survives the trip through the atmosphere and hits the ground, the pieces are then called meteorites.

Fewer than 10 meteorites annually might be recovered and made known to researchers, according to geologists. Steve Piltz, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service, said meteor sightings in Oklahoma seem to happen a couple of times a year.

The meteor that awoke many Oklahomans early Friday may also have startled a huge mass of birds, according to Piltz. An increase in radar echoes, assumed to be a startling of birds, was detected after the meteor. Such radar occurrences also happen after earthquakes in Oklahoma, Piltz said.

Video: What you've been told about shooting stars might be wrong