Meteor reported in northeast Oklahoma sky early Friday

  • Updated
NWS Tulsa meteor map

The Geostationary Lightning Mapper shows the early-Friday meteor as a large dark spot in southwest Wagoner County.

 National Weather Service Tulsa

A meteor was detected early Friday by a lightning mapper showing activity over Wagoner County, according to National Weather Service Tulsa.

The meteor reportedly lit up the sky close to the horizon around 3:39 a.m., as evidenced by videos sent into local meteorologists. The Geostationary Lightning Mapper, used to detect lightning strikes, shows the meteor as a large dark spot in southwest Wagoner County. Many residents nearby reportedly heard, and in some cases even felt, the sonic boom minutes later. 

Small pieces of debris from space can enter Earth's atmosphere, creating a meteor that might leave bright flashes of light as it burns up. The high-speed meteors can also create sonic booms as they break apart in the atmosphere.

Scientists estimate about 48.5 tons of meteoritic material falls on the Earth each day. Almost all the material is vaporized in the atmosphere, which can leave visible trails referred to as shooting stars. But if a meteor survives the trip to hit the ground, the pieces are then called meteorites. Fewer than 10 meteorites annually might be recovered and made known to researchers, according to geologists.

The meteor that woke many Oklahomans up early Friday may also have startled a huge mass of birds, according to Steve Piltz, meteorologist with the Tulsa National Weather Service. An increase in radar echoes was detected after the meteor, assumed to be a startling of birds. Those types of radar occurrences also happen after earthquakes in Oklahoma, Piltz said.

When it comes to the frequency of meteor sightings in Oklahoma, Piltz added that they seem to happen a couple of times a year within 200 miles or so. 

