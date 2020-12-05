Merchants, police discuss steps to address panhandling, homelessness in 71st Street retail corridor

Merchants of the 71st Street retail corridor met with Tulsa police and community leaders this week to discuss steps in addressing a surge of panhandling and homelessness in the area.
Business owners’ frustrations came to a head in late October at the coalition’s first meeting with police, when they described employees daily cleaning human feces and urine from business front steps and aggressive panhandlers dissuading customers from approaching stores.
And their exasperation was evident Thursday as they spoke of customer perception.
Jimmy Vega, owner of Jimmy’s New York Pizzeria, said he’s gotten pushback from customers when he asks people who are panhandling or homeless — particularly those who are causing problems — to leave his property.
“’Why are you being so mean?’” he recounted being asked. “Because two of my customers’ cars have been stolen.”
Police Capt. Shane Tuell mentioned increased auto thefts, burglaries from vehicles and petit larcenies as he spoke about crime trends in the area, and he emphasized the importance of reporting such instances.
“Once (police) identify a problem, that’s how they know how to put their resources together to attack that problem,” explained Karen Gilbert, executive director of Tulsa Crime Stoppers. “If it’s not reported to the police, then they don’t know that it’s happening.”
Tuell gave TPD’s Operation Safe Shopper as an example. In response to increased thefts during the holiday shopping season, TPD deploys officers from street, traffic and retail crime units to focus on enforcement.
City Councilor Lori Decter Wright encouraged business owners to notify their customers of such operations so they can feel safe when they come to shop in the area, noting that she’s had some constituents tell her they’re going elsewhere because they don’t feel safe.
“Consumer confidence is what we need,” Decter Wright said.
Steps businesses can take to protect their customers as well as their property include posting no trespassing signs as well as signs that discourage giving to panhandlers; reporting incidents in a timely manner through the police non-emergency line and 3-1-1, or 911 when necessary; and, communicating with other area businesses to stay in the know. Most important, though, is having a no-trespassing document on file with the police department.
“That (document) would be very helpful for us in helping these businesses keep people off their properties after hours,” Tuell said. “It empowers us to do a lot more and to be your action source or be your voice when you’re not here. Of course we can make contact with somebody and have them move along, but our authority to do so is through you, and it’s that document that allows us to do that.”
Saied Music Vice President Kim Koch, who said in the last meeting that she lost employees because they were frightened, also encouraged other business owners to file the document.
“If everyone in this area had one on file, that just right there sounds like we could clean things up pretty quick because you’d be running them off,” she said, gesturing to police leadership. “You guys have been on it.”
Tuell discouraged anyone from giving people who are panhandling cash because it provides a means for them to get by in their current state, directing them away from available services. Area charities have said the same in the past, encouraging people instead to direct panhandlers to services or to donate directly to those nonprofits.
Outreach need in Tulsa far exceeds current capacity, said Tyler Parette, outreach and engagement manager at Housing Solutions Tulsa, but thanks to the allocation of CARES Act funds, an Engagement Team of two will soon be able to quickly deploy to the area in south Tulsa to offer access to housing-focused social services.
“It’s a very difficult subject,” Parette said of homelessness in an interview with the Tulsa World, but generalizations and stereotypes are to be avoided. “It’s easy to conflate, but I think it’s a common fallacy to say every person experiencing homelessness is a panhandler and every panhandler is a person experiencing homelessness.”
They should be seen for what they are — individuals, Parette said, mentioning that he knows plenty who have panhandled for basic necessities.
“The vast majority of people experiencing homelessness do not want to be homeless,” Parette said.
Video: Tulsa police worked with social service agencies to connect with people experiencing homelessness earlier this year as part of Operation Direct and Connect.
