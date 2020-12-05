Merchants, police discuss steps to address panhandling, homelessness in 71st Street retail corridor

Tuell gave TPD’s Operation Safe Shopper as an example. In response to increased thefts during the holiday shopping season, TPD deploys officers from street, traffic and retail crime units to focus on enforcement.

City Councilor Lori Decter Wright encouraged business owners to notify their customers of such operations so they can feel safe when they come to shop in the area, noting that she’s had some constituents tell her they’re going elsewhere because they don’t feel safe.

“Consumer confidence is what we need,” Decter Wright said.

Steps businesses can take to protect their customers as well as their property include posting no trespassing signs as well as signs that discourage giving to panhandlers; reporting incidents in a timely manner through the police non-emergency line and 3-1-1, or 911 when necessary; and, communicating with other area businesses to stay in the know. Most important, though, is having a no-trespassing document on file with the police department.