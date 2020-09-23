 Skip to main content
Mental health crisis experts to join Tulsa 911 dispatchers

092520-tul-nws-mentalhealth-p1

Dispatchers take calls at Tulsa's 911 dispatch center in 2013. The 911 center now has mental health workers to take calls from those in psychiatric distress.

 MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World file

Tulsa-area 911 callers in psychiatric distress will now have access to a mental health professional, thanks to a partnership between city public safety agencies and community nonprofits. 

The city of Tulsa 911 Mental Health Collaborative launched Sept. 3, according to a Tulsa Police Department news release Wednesday, and is made possible through the Police Department, the city's 911 Public Safety Communications Department, Family & Children's Services Community Outreach Psychiatric Services (COPES) and the Tulsa Area United Way. 

Amanda Bradley, senior program director at COPES, said that through the collaboration, mental health professionals are able to address callers' immediate crises and connect them to ongoing mental health services, complete with follow-ups to check on their well-being and connect them to resources and support as their crisis is resolved. 

“Most people don’t know where to go for help, and they call 911," Bradley said in the release. "Without COPES involvement, there would be no other contact made after the 911 call.”  

The collaborative is designed after one at the Harris County, Texas, 911 center; the first dispatch center in the country to include mental health professionals onsite. Since its launch, the program has led to cost savings and avoidance for Houston, the release states. 

Most individuals experiencing a mental health crisis don't require law enforcement intervention or emergency medical responders, the release states. 

Belinda McGhie, city of Tulsa 911 Public Safety Communications systems manager, said partnering with Family & Children’s Services for immediate access to mental health professionals furthers dispatchers' and first responders' ability to provide resources and to aid the community. 

"911 callers in psychiatric distress can be complex and draining on first responder resources," the release says. "Diverting these callers to a mental health professional enhances resolution through evidence-based assessment, de-escalation and rapid connection to behavioral health services and resources." 

Kelsy Schlotthauer

918-581-8455

kelsy.schlotthauer@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @K_Schlott 

Staff Writer

I write because I care about people, policing and peace, and I believe the most informed people make the best decisions. I joined the Tulsa World in 2019 and currently cover breaking news. Phone: 918-581-8455

