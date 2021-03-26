Memorial set for Air National Guard pilot, 48: 'A true warrior in every sense of the word'

Lt. Col. Eric Jauquet, a longtime Oklahoma Air National Guard pilot and war veteran who died unexpectedly last weekend, will be remembered Saturday in a memorial service.
Jauquet, 48, died March 20 after suffering sudden cardiac arrest.
His remains were returned to Tulsa on Thursday, and fellow Guard members celebrated his life at the base before Jauquet was transported to Claremore.
A memorial service is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at First Baptist Church of Claremore.
“This was a shock to all of us. It’s going to leave a huge hole and space,” said Col. Brad Ruttman, Jauquet’s fellow pilot and commander in the Tulsa-based 138th Fighter Wing.
“He was a friend, a great fighter pilot. He was a true warrior in every sense of the word. He’s been here a long time. He has a lot of friends, and the span of his influence was great.”
Jauquet, known as “Smokin” to squadron mates, had been with the 138th for 26 years.
Serving continuously since joining in 1994, he was a veteran of the U.S. war in Iraq and other Middle East operations, during which he completed 125 combat missions.
He had accumulated nearly 3,000 hours of flight time in an F-16 fighter, and received a number decorations, including a Meritorious Service Medal and Air Medal.
“I’ve been here 17 years and we kind of grew up in this squadron together,” Ruttman said. “He was like a big brother to me. Showed me how to fly this airplane. I’ve got a lot of good memories.”
There’s an “extra special bond,” he added, that fighter pilots share.
“We went to war with him, flew combat sorties with him. When I flew combat with him, I put my life in his hands. He put his in mine.”
Jauquet was with the wing’s 125th Fighter Squadron for more than 20 years, serving in various assignments, before being promoted to commander of the 138th Operations Support Squadron.
He was planning to retire from the Guard in July.
Last May in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Jauquet led flyovers of medical facilities throughout the area in a salute to health care workers and first responders.
He was known at the Tulsa base for training and mentoring young pilots, and for hosting children battling serious illnesses.
Jauquet, son of an Air Force pilot, was born on an air base in North Dakota.
He earned a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Tulsa. While at TU, he was president of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity.
Jauquet leaves behind a wife, Melissa, and daughter, Reagan.
Jauquet’s wife talked about the loss this week on Facebook: “Thank you to all who have reached out to myself and Reagan,” she wrote. “Our hearts are shattered. Our minds are in disbelief. Our hero is gone.”
Jauquet’s survivors also include his parents, Rebecca and David Jauquet; and a sister, Jennifer McQuet.
MMS-Payne Funeral Home in Claremore is in charge of arrangements.