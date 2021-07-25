Memorial project to honor WWII Navy commander, Medal of Honor recipient, from Muskogee hopes to capitalize on ship discovery

As photos from the undersea wreck began to circulate earlier this year, one in particular struck Steve Reagan.
“It was so incredible. So beautiful,” he said of what it showed — a section of a ship’s hull with a number on it.
“You can see it so clearly,” he added.
Looking at definitive proof that the long lost USS Johnston had been found, Reagan felt a jolt of excitement.
For two years previous, he’d been working on a project related to that very vessel.
That project — to establish a memorial to the Johnston’s captain, late Navy commander and Medal of Honor recipient Ernest E. Evans — is moving closer to completion.
Reagan hopes to see it come to fruition soon.
The site has been chosen: Muskogee’s War Memorial Park. So has the sculptor, Paul Moore.
But there’s still some fundraising to do, said Reagan, who lives in Norman.
So far, about half of the $40,000 goal has been raised for the memorial, a bronze bust of Evans on a granite pedestal.
Evans, who was from Muskogee, died on Oct. 25, 1944, during the Battle of Leyte Gulf when his destroyer, the Johnston, was sunk.
More than 75 years after its loss, the vessel made headlines again earlier this year.
A deep-sea expedition identified its wreckage near the Philippine island of Samar.
It had come to rest more than 21,000 feet — about four miles — below the surface.
Reagan, a retired dentist and Air Force veteran who grew up in Claremore, first learned about the ship and its commander a few years ago in the book “The Last Stand of the Tin Can Sailors,” which chronicles the battle.
“I hadn’t heard of him before that,” he said. “I wish I had, but I hadn’t.”
Reagan was compelled to learn more.
He was surprised, though, by what he found in Muskogee.
“Not only was there not a monument for Evans, there’s not even a street named for him,” he said. “It just blew me away.”
So Reagan set himself a goal: to help the Muskogee community honor its former resident.
To find a more deserving honoree than Evans would be hard.
Posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, Evans was recognized for leading his ship in an engagement to protect an American landing force attempting to liberate the Philippines.
Facing a group of much larger Japanese vessels, the Johnston was heavily damaged by enemy shells, and Evans himself was seriously wounded.
But he continued to command the ship, fighting on until it was too damaged to go on.
Of the 327 on board when the Johnston went down, 186 died including Evans, 34.
“I call him an extraordinary hero,” Reagan said. “But there were a lot of heroes that day.”
Reagan has learned much in his research.
Evans’ family was poor and moved around, he said, living in Shawnee and Okmulgee before settling in Muskogee.
Evans, who went on to graduate from Muskogee Central High School before joining the Navy, “was so impressive,” Reagan said.
“He had a lot of drive, a lot of ambition. He was smart.”
Although Evans was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2009, it’s time he was recognized in his former home, too, Reagan said.
“I would be proud to help make that happen. He deserves it.”
For more information or to donate to the project, go to ernesteevansmemorialfund.com.
Featured video: