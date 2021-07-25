Memorial project to honor WWII Navy commander, Medal of Honor recipient, from Muskogee hopes to capitalize on ship discovery

Posthumously awarded the Medal of Honor, the nation’s highest military award, Evans was recognized for leading his ship in an engagement to protect an American landing force attempting to liberate the Philippines.

Facing a group of much larger Japanese vessels, the Johnston was heavily damaged by enemy shells, and Evans himself was seriously wounded.

But he continued to command the ship, fighting on until it was too damaged to go on.

Of the 327 on board when the Johnston went down, 186 died including Evans, 34.

“I call him an extraordinary hero,” Reagan said. “But there were a lot of heroes that day.”

Reagan has learned much in his research.

Evans’ family was poor and moved around, he said, living in Shawnee and Okmulgee before settling in Muskogee.

Evans, who went on to graduate from Muskogee Central High School before joining the Navy, “was so impressive,” Reagan said.

“He had a lot of drive, a lot of ambition. He was smart.”

Although Evans was inducted into the Oklahoma Military Hall of Fame in 2009, it’s time he was recognized in his former home, too, Reagan said.