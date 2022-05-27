Memorial Day weekend: Observances set at Tulsa-area cemeteries, Veterans Park

This Memorial Day weekend will offer plenty of opportunities to commemorate the lives of those who've died in service to their country, led by two of the Tulsa area's oldest holiday traditions.

The Memorial Day ceremony at Tulsa's Memorial Park Cemetery, co-sponsored by American Legion Post 1, returns on Monday after two years off due to the pandemic. The ceremony officially starts at 10 a.m. at the cemetery, 5111 S. Memorial Drive.

In Broken Arrow, the annual Memorial Day Weekend Ceremony and Avenue of Flags will return for a 50th year at Floral Haven Cemetery, 6500 S. 129th East Ave.

The event, which was scaled back during the pandemic, kicks off with a program at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Over 4,000 flags will be flying, donated over many years from the caskets of military veterans. Flags donated in the past year will be raised at the end of Saturday’s observance ceremony.

Other events are planned through Monday at Floral Haven.

The annual reading of the honor roll, which includes the names of all the veterans buried at Floral Haven during the past year, will occur over the Veterans Field Carillon Tower. Times are 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday; 11 a.m., 1 and 4 p.m. Monday.

Prior to the ceremony Monday at Memorial Park, Tulsa Community Band will perform starting at 9:30 a.m., with a flyover by Tulsa Warbirds also at that time.

The ceremony will include keynote remarks by war veteran Eric Ramos and 1st Sgt. Jermaine Hawkins, who is currently in service at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Field of Heroes

Veterans Park in Tulsa will be the site of the fourth annual Memorial Day Field of Heroes, hosted by Tulsa VFW Post 577 and Survivor Outreach Services Oklahoma.

The Field of Heroes is a display of empty boots representing Oklahoma's fallen service members.

"This display has and will continue to allow Gold Star families, veterans and our Tulsa community to all remember our fallen and experience the emptiness left behind by their selfless sacrifice," said Josh Starks, Tulsa VFW Post 577 past commander.

The public dedication will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, but the display will run Saturday morning through Monday evening.

Free film screenings

Circle Cinema is hosting free Memorial Day screenings of the film "American Veteran: The Return."

The screenings are set for 2 p.m. and 6 p.m. Monday at the cinema, 10 S. Lewis Ave.

Memorabilia from Oklahoma veterans will be on display courtesy of the Keith Myers Traveling Military Museum.

Narrated by Oklahoma Walk of Fame inductee Wes Studi, the film traces the veteran experience across American history and exploring the present-day divide between civilian and veteran communities. From citizen-soldiers returning from the Revolution to today's warrior class, it illuminates the veteran experience.