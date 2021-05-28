Memorial Day weekend: Broken Arrow cemetery event returns; Tulsa's Memorial Park waiting till next year to resume

A year after COVID-19 first forced them to alter their plans, the Tulsa area’s two biggest Memorial Day ceremony sites are taking different tacks on how to handle 2021.
In Broken Arrow, the annual Memorial Day Weekend Ceremony and Avenue of Flags at Floral Haven Memorial Gardens is returning for the 49th year and will look much like its old self, officials said.
The event was held in 2020, but it was smaller, with fewer flags and a scaled-back ceremony.
Meanwhile, Tulsa’s Memorial Park Cemetery, which along with American Legion Post 1 has co-sponsored a long-running observance, for the second straight year will not hold a ceremony, officials there said.
“The board of trustees felt it was still too early for a large public gathering,” said Ronnie Felts, cemetery spokesman.
However, like last year, a Tulsa Warbirds flyover is scheduled for 10 a.m. Monday at Memorial Park, 5111 S. Memorial Drive, weather permitting.
Felts said flags are being placed on the graves of veterans and that tents will again be set up for staff to assist visitors over the holiday weekend. The cemetery gates will be open from 7 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. each day.
At Floral Haven, 6500 S. 129th East Ave., more than 4,000 flags will be flying when Saturday’s program kicks off at 10 a.m.
The flags, donated over many years from the caskets of military veterans, start going up on Friday, with cadets from school JROTC programs, family members and cemetery staff pitching in.
In keeping with tradition, the flags donated in the past year will be raised at the end of Saturday’s observance ceremony.
U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will be the keynote speaker.
Walter Still, general manager, said the weekend will be what visitors have come to expect.
“The only change is the changing of the guard will not happen,” he said. “The group has not been able to train all year due to COVID.”
The annual reading of the honor roll, which includes the names of all the veterans buried at Floral Haven during the past year, will occur over the Veterans Field Carillon Tower at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.
The National Moment of Remembrance will be observed at 3 p.m. Monday — a moment of silence for all veterans who have fallen, served or are still serving, and their families.
