Memorial Day weekend: Broken Arrow cemetery event returns; Tulsa's Memorial Park waiting till next year to resume

At Floral Haven, 6500 S. 129th East Ave., more than 4,000 flags will be flying when Saturday’s program kicks off at 10 a.m.

The flags, donated over many years from the caskets of military veterans, start going up on Friday, with cadets from school JROTC programs, family members and cemetery staff pitching in.

In keeping with tradition, the flags donated in the past year will be raised at the end of Saturday’s observance ceremony.

U.S. Rep. Kevin Hern will be the keynote speaker.

Walter Still, general manager, said the weekend will be what visitors have come to expect.

“The only change is the changing of the guard will not happen,” he said. “The group has not been able to train all year due to COVID.”

The annual reading of the honor roll, which includes the names of all the veterans buried at Floral Haven during the past year, will occur over the Veterans Field Carillon Tower at 1 and 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. Monday.

The National Moment of Remembrance will be observed at 3 p.m. Monday — a moment of silence for all veterans who have fallen, served or are still serving, and their families.

