Memorial Day: Daughter of fallen Tulsa-area Guardsman rebuilds life by serving fellow Gold Star children

It had been over 10 years since Kylie Willis last heard it.

But there could be no mistaking that voice.

It was her late father's. And somehow, it seemed to be addressing her directly.

"It happened last year when I was about 6 or 7 months pregnant with my daughter Cassie," Willis said. "One day I just suddenly hear this voice in my head. And it's my dad. And he was saying, 'I kissed her.''"

Though the words were clear, at first Willis wasn't sure what to make of it.

"But now," she said, "I think he was telling me that he kissed Cassie — he kissed her before he sent her down to us."

Her daughter, now 5 months old, is still a little too young to learn about her grandfather, Staff Sgt. Kirk Owen, Willis added.

But when the time is right, "the kiss is the first memory I'm going to share with her," she said.

This Monday will mark the 10th Memorial Day that Owen, an Oklahoma National Guardsman killed in action in Afghanistan, has been present only as a memory for Willis and her family.

After first interviewing his survivors in 2011, the Tulsa World caught up with Willis recently to talk about her 10-year journey since, and how she's honoring her father's memory with her career.

Willis is now in her fourth year with Children of Fallen Patriots, a Washington, D.C.-based organization that provides college scholarships and educational counseling to children who have lost a military parent in the line of duty, or Gold Star children as they are known.

Willis, who is married now and enjoying life as a new mom, was a beneficiary of the program, which helped her graduate debt-free with a bachelor's degree from Oklahoma State University in 2018.

More recently, Willis' younger sister, Kayci, also took advantage of the program, earning a degree from the University of Oklahoma.

At the time of her own graduation, Willis never guessed she would go to work for the organization. But the next thing she knew, she had accepted a job and was moving to D.C., she said.

As an enrollment coordinator, "my job is to find all of the eligible students for our scholarships," she said.

In the past three years, she's helped the organization enroll around 1,300, while building up a database of around 11,000 potential clients.

Helping ensure that the next generation of Gold Star children can get a college education is a mission she can feel good about, she said.

And it's also helping her heal after the loss of her father.

'I was very lost'

Kirk Owen, who served with the Sand Springs-based 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, joined the National Guard at age 31.

He served as a chaplain's assistant in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina, and went on to serve a yearlong deployment in the infantry in Iraq in 2007-08.

At the time of his death in Afghanistan, Aug. 2, 2011, he was a scout.

Owen, 37, was one of several Oklahoma guardsmen killed during the deployment.

With many of them leaving behind families, Willis and her sister found themselves at the center of a small community of new Gold Star children.

"I was the oldest at 15," she said. "My sister was next. Everyone else was like under 10. So there were quite a few, and they were all very young."

As the oldest, "I always felt kind of like the leader," she added. "I just felt that if somebody was going to have a voice, it needed to be me."

Willis was still young herself, though, and at an age when a father's absence is felt deeply.

"I was very lost for quite a while," she said. "Even through college, I had a really rough time. I struggled with depression and anxiety."

It wasn't until she joined Children of Fallen Patriots, she said, that she met others her age who had been through what she had.

And it has helped spur her healing.

Willis said, "It's really been within the past three or four years that I've started to figure out who I was and kind of define my life, not making the tragedy the center of it. Because that's what it was for the longest time."

'Still worth it'

The family has continued adjusting to its loss over the last decade.

But last year, briefly, it seemed like any healing that had occurred might come undone.

It was on a trip back to Oklahoma for the 10th anniversary of her father's death that Willis heard the news about the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

"That was a long month for me and my family," Willis said, adding that the capital city of Kabul officially fell on Aug. 15, the anniversary of the day Owen was buried.

When all the questions followed — of whether Afghanistan and the sacrifice of so many lives had been worth it — it made Willis angry.

"My message continually through all of that was 'this was not for nothing.' And I think my dad would agree," she said.

Much good was accomplished on behalf of Afghan citizens, she said. "And it would not have been possible if it weren't for soldiers like my dad and many other fathers and mothers of students and friends that I have now.

"It was for something. It was still worth it."

Despite coinciding with that news, the return trip to mark the anniversary was good for Willis.

She got to share it with her sister and their mother Tiffany, who still lives in Sapulpa.

They visited meaningful sites, including Owen Park, a park that was dedicated in Owen's honor in the neighborhood where the family lived.

There's also her dad's gravesite at Sapulpa's Green Hill Cemetery.

"He's buried there under a tree," Willis said. "He had told my mom that was what he wanted if anything ever happened to him."

Willis stored up more memories on that trip, and she expects she'll be reliving many of them on Monday. The memory of "the kiss," as she calls it, is especially dear to her.

Memorial Day "can be a really hard day," she said. "But my dad would not want us to sit around moping, sulking and being sad. So I always make an effort to get out and enjoy the life that I have because of what he has done for me."

And Willis hopes that what she, in turn, is doing for others honors Owen's memory.

"Lives have literally been changed because of this organization," she said of Children of Fallen Patriots.

"I would just ask everyone to share the word," she said. "That's the biggest thing. That's how we find families. It's kind of surprising how many people you might know that we could help."

For more information, go to fallenpatriots.org.

