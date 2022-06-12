Megan Gold, OU journalism graduate, crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022

Hundreds of Oklahomans packed the River Spirit Casino Resort theater Saturday night to cheer on their local titleholders as they fought for the title of Miss Oklahoma.

After a demanding competition week filled with private interviews, on-stage questions, advocacy for a social cause, and talent and fashion segments, a beginning class of 36 competitors dwindled to one as Megan Gold was crowned Miss Oklahoma 2022.

Gold is a recent OU journalism graduate and works as a meteorologist at KOTV, channel 6. The Miss Bricktown contest titleholder will succeed Miss Oklahoma 2021 Ashleigh Robinson.

During the talent portion of the semi-finalist competition, Gold performed “Dueling Banjos” by Eric Weissberg on the flute. The performance won her an overall talent title in the second preliminary competition night, and she also took home a red carpet award during the first preliminary night.

For her social impact initiative, Gold decided to “start with grandpa and grandma” by advocating for seniors who face food insecurity through Meals on Wheels. One in 10 Oklahoma seniors struggles with hunger, according to the Oklahoma Food Bank, and Gold said her grandpa, Wilson, was once one of those seniors.

“(Wilson) was my hero, and I loved my afternoon visits to see him. But on a particular visit, my family noticed he was eating Vienna sausages and M&Ms for dinner, and that wasn't the nutrition that he needed to stay healthy,” Gold said. “So, I knew it was time to get involved not only for Grandpa, but for other seniors in similar situations. It's my mission to advocate for the silent, forgotten group, because they took care of us, and now it's time that we take care of them.”

Gold said she knows Oklahoma seniors have been through a lot, and pride can make it difficult to come forward with this challenge. She said it is the job of younger generations to check on their grandparents and neighbors who might not feel comfortable asking for help.

As Miss Oklahoma, Gold said she will work to uphold the traditions of the Miss America organization and take what she has learned from past titleholders to heart.

“My goal is not to change the title, but to add to it,” Gold said. “There have been so many incredible ladies standing here that I’ve been able to go have coffee with to learn about their years of service, and (I) have things I could do differently but also (can) build on the things that they did.”

Gold will represent Oklahoma in the Miss America competition, which will be held in Uncasville, Connecticut later this year.

Oklahoma City’s Bella Brown also took the title of Miss Oklahoma’s Outstanding Teen Saturday afternoon. She will compete in the Miss America’s Outstanding Team pageant from Aug. 10-12 in Dallas.

