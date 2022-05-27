 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mega dog adoption event tomorrow at Tulsa fairgrounds to help save lives at crowded shelters

A large dog adoption event is set for Saturday at Expo Square to help prevent overcapacity Tulsa shelters from having to euthanize animals.

Tulsa Animal Welfare officials have been faced with tough decisions regarding capacity, according to a news release from Oklahoma Alliance for Animals. Adopting would mean saving one of these dogs by providing them with a loving forever home, Director Erin Shackelford said in the release.

The adoption event will be 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. May 28 at the SageNet Center, Expo Square on the Tulsa fairgrounds.

All adoption fees will be waived, and all dogs go home with a free goodie bag containing a dog bed, food and treats, toys, and coupons for professional groom and veterinary services.

All dogs attending this event are fully immunized, according to the release.

