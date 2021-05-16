Meet two local seniors on this year's Academic All-State list

A national award-winning markswoman and an Indian classical dancer are among the Tulsa-area high school seniors named to the 2021 Academic All-State list.

Coweta senior Madison Goeppinger and Union senior Shrea Tyagi, along with the 98 other 2021 All-State selections, will be recognized Saturday at a ceremony at the Cox Business Center.

The president of both the Coweta chapter of Future Farmers of America and the Wagoner County 4-H Chapter, Goeppinger finished 12th at the National 4-H Smallbore Rifle Competition. She is also a national and state ambassador for 4-H, which she credited as a key tool in developing her public speaking skills.

“I’ve done just about everything I can do through 4-H,” she said. “It takes up a lot of my time, but I enjoy it.”

In addition to her experience with 4-H and FFA, Goeppinger is an active Girl Scout who earned both her Bronze and Silver awards. Citing a desire to improve food security, she plans attend Texas A&M University to study horticulture.

“I focused on horticulture as my main 4-H project,” she said. “I really like working with plants, as they are our main food source.”