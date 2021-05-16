Meet two local seniors on this year's Academic All-State list

A national award-winning markswoman and an Indian classical dancer are among the Tulsa-area high school seniors named to the 2021 Academic All-State list.
Coweta senior Madison Goeppinger and Union senior Shrea Tyagi, along with the 98 other 2021 All-State selections, will be recognized Saturday at a ceremony at the Cox Business Center.
The president of both the Coweta chapter of Future Farmers of America and the Wagoner County 4-H Chapter, Goeppinger finished 12th at the National 4-H Smallbore Rifle Competition. She is also a national and state ambassador for 4-H, which she credited as a key tool in developing her public speaking skills.
“I’ve done just about everything I can do through 4-H,” she said. “It takes up a lot of my time, but I enjoy it.”
In addition to her experience with 4-H and FFA, Goeppinger is an active Girl Scout who earned both her Bronze and Silver awards. Citing a desire to improve food security, she plans attend Texas A&M University to study horticulture.
“I focused on horticulture as my main 4-H project,” she said. “I really like working with plants, as they are our main food source.”
A U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalist, Tyagi has been taking Bollywood and Bharatanatyam dance lessons for more than a decade. Bharatanatyam dance originates from the opposite side of India that her family hails from, prompting some adjustments on her part. Among those adjustments was getting used to dancing to songs that she didn’t completely understand at first, which lent itself to one of her college application essays.
“I wrote about dancing Bharatanatyam to a Russian song,” she said with a laugh. “Dance taught me how to be open to hearing things that you don’t understand at first. That could be a metaphor for so many things.”
Tyagi will attend Yale in the fall. She applied as a chemical engineering major, but said she is “99 percent sure” that will change.
“I want to focus a lot on what I’ve done in high school, which was a lot of philanthropy, entrepreneurship and research,” she said.
Due to COVID-19 safety protocols, attendance for Saturday’s 2021 Academic Awards Celebration is limited to honorees and their registered family members. However, the recording of the event will be broadcast on OETA at 3 p.m. on May 29 and again at 10 a.m. on May 30.
Academic All-State recipients are selected based on academic achievement, extracurricular activities and community involvement, as well as letters of recommendation and an essay submitted by each nominee.
This year’s Academic All-State class represents 77 public high schools across 69 districts. The students scored an average of 33 on the ACT, with 11 recipients scoring a perfect 36. The students’ average GPA was 4.26. In addition, 34 are National Merit semifinalists and two are National Hispanic Scholar semifinalists. Each of this year’s Academic All-State students will receive a $1,000 merit-based scholarship and a medallion.
In addition to recognizing the students, five educators will be honored as well at Saturday’s event, as the foundation will present its 2020-21 Oklahoma Medal for Excellence Award.
Honorees include Michelle Rahn, a sixth-grade STEM teacher at Claremore’s Will Rogers Junior High; Coweta High School art teacher Shelley Self and Bartlesville Public Schools superintendent Chuck McCauley.
