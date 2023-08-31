Gusty, the University of Tulsa's new mascot, flexes while posing for cameras at Chapman Stadium on Thursday before the TU's season opener against the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff. The new mascot was revealed at the event. For more, see SPORTS, Page B1.
Daniel Shular, Tulsa World
Gusty, the new TU mascot, rides a cart onto the field before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
Daniel Shular Tulsa World
Gusty, the new TU mascot, raises the hurricane flag near the 50 yard line before the first quarter of the University of Tulsa’s season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Thursday, August 31, 2023, at Chapman Stadium.
