Issues are important in the legislative process, but relationships are, too. Even in an almost entirely one-party state government such as Oklahoma's, lawmakers have to negotiate.

How personalities mesh — or clash against each other — often determines which bills make it into law and which wind up in the shredder at a session's end.

The top three players in these negotiations are almost always the governor, the Senate president pro tem and the speaker of the House of Representatives.

The chairs of the House and Senate appropriations committees play key roles. In recent years, tax and spending decisions come down to the pro tem, the speaker and the two budget chairs, with input from the governor.

Other legislative lieutenants also have important roles. Committee chairs largely determine which of the more than 3,000 bills and joint resolutions filed in January are heard before the first legislative deadline in early March.

Majority leaders run operations on the House and Senate floor.

The minority party has little influence in the Oklahoma Legislature. Its main job is to try to poke holes in the majority's policies and propose alternatives that, occasionally, are incorporated into legislation — usually with a majority member's name on it.

Here are this session's most important players:

Gov. Kevin Stitt, R: The governor enters his second term with a fairly strong mandate from the voters, who re-elected him last fall by a margin of 14 percentage points. That was the least of any Oklahoma Republican in a statewide race but still substantial considering the money spent against him and the quality of his opponent.

Stitt and legislative leaders have had their moments over the past four years. More aggressive than his immediate predecessors and with no government experience, Stitt tromped on some toes in his first term. Vetoes came at an unusual pace, especially since the bills were all passed by Republican majorities.

Stitt stayed out of budget talks until the end last year, which contributed to some late-session drama. It is unclear what his strategy will be this year.

Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City: The Catoosa native took over the Senate's top spot four years ago and has managed to hang on despite rumblings, mostly from the right.

School choice has become a leading issue for Treat, and his tactics last year in an unsuccessful attempt to get a bill through the Senate did not go down well with some members.

School vouchers are again on the agenda, and again with the governor's support. Two votes against last year's measure have been replaced by probable yes votes, but resistance is still strong and the House is still reluctant.

Treat traces his political heritage back to the late U.S. Sen. Tom Coburn, for whom Treat worked as both a campaign operative and a field representative. Elected to fill an unfinished term in 2010, Treat is term-limited in 2024.

Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka: Elected to the House in 2012, McCall took over the top spot in the House in 2017 and is on track to become the longest-serving speaker in state history.

McCall has been able to keep his large and at times fractious majority more or less headed in the same direction in recent years. There have been complaints about rules changes giving leadership more control of the body, but most of those — at least publicly — have come from Democrats.

A banker deeply rooted in southeastern Oklahoma, McCall has to date shown no interest in school voucher bills favored by Stitt and Treat — not to mention some powerful outside interest groups — but has gone along with measures making district-to-district transfers within the public school system easier.

Taxes seem to be at or near the top of McCall's priorities. He's consulted with the Tax Foundation, a venerable conservative institution in Washington, and expects to bring several measures to the floor this session.