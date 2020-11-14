Meet Mimi: Tulsa Police Department gains explosive detection canine

Valued at about $20,000, Mimi has imprinted on 20 different explosive odors and can recognize about 19,000 different combinations of those odors, Murtaugh said. Her skills will be used in patrol, as well as protective sweeps before public events or the arrival of dignitaries.

And unlike other types of K-9s, where a training reward might be a ball or a bite, Mimi’s reward is food.

Murtaugh keeps a pouch of plain dog food on his hip, and he feeds her when she makes a find.

“So on my off days, I have to set out a problem for her to solve,” Murtaugh explained. “I can’t just give her food; I have to set out an explosive or aid for her to find and then feed her out of my hand.”

But she’s fed every day, he assured, even if the two have to walk through some additional training.

To demonstrate Mimi’s abilities, Murtaugh hid guns in a couple of fields at the Tulsa Police Academy in north Tulsa and turned Mimi loose. Nose-to-ground, she zipped off, making wide sweeps through the grasses and turning sharply when she caught scents.

Finding her firearms within 1 to 2 minutes, she sat patiently, face bright with expectation of the next bit of food as Murtaugh made his way across the field to congratulate her.