Meet Mimi: Tulsa Police Department gains explosive detection canine

The dynamic duo of Tulsa Police Officer Chad Murtaugh and his retired K-9 partner, Riggs, might never be matched, but at least the handler can claim alliteration with his new pup.
Mimi, a not-even-2-year-old yellow Labrador, focused her big, brown eyes intently on Murtaugh while being introduced to the members of the media at a news conference Friday.
“We didn’t name her,” Murtaugh joked.
But there’s not another dog like her in the state, Crime Gun Unit Lt. Sean Larkin said.
Mimi came to the department’s Crime Gun Unit through a collaborative partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. She was trained through a prison program, and she and Murtaugh recently returned from 16 weeks of training in Virginia.
The handler’s former partner, Riggs, a Belgian Malinois mix trained in patrol and narcotic detection, retired in May.
“She’s amazing to watch work,” Larkin said. “Mimi is trained to locate a larger number, basically, of the particles and substances involved in explosives. It’s allowed her to do a few other things that some of the other dogs can’t, including finding firearms, which is a big deal for us in the Crime Gun Unit.”
TPD’s Crime Gun Unit aims to reduce violent crime specific to firearms, and in the three weeks since she and Murtaugh returned from training, Mimi has already proven herself useful in a number of search warrants and patrol investigations; most recently finding a firearm vital to solving a robbery, Larkin said.
Valued at about $20,000, Mimi has imprinted on 20 different explosive odors and can recognize about 19,000 different combinations of those odors, Murtaugh said. Her skills will be used in patrol, as well as protective sweeps before public events or the arrival of dignitaries.
And unlike other types of K-9s, where a training reward might be a ball or a bite, Mimi’s reward is food.
Murtaugh keeps a pouch of plain dog food on his hip, and he feeds her when she makes a find.
“So on my off days, I have to set out a problem for her to solve,” Murtaugh explained. “I can’t just give her food; I have to set out an explosive or aid for her to find and then feed her out of my hand.”
But she’s fed every day, he assured, even if the two have to walk through some additional training.
To demonstrate Mimi’s abilities, Murtaugh hid guns in a couple of fields at the Tulsa Police Academy in north Tulsa and turned Mimi loose. Nose-to-ground, she zipped off, making wide sweeps through the grasses and turning sharply when she caught scents.
Finding her firearms within 1 to 2 minutes, she sat patiently, face bright with expectation of the next bit of food as Murtaugh made his way across the field to congratulate her.
Comparatively, the same task could take patrol officers hours.
When she’s off work, Mimi is “super easy-going,” Murtaugh said, and she loves sitting in laps.
She goes home with Murtaugh, where his retired Riggs also resides, and Murtaugh said the two get along well.
“Riggs likes it,” Murtaugh said, chuckling. “He’s got a girlfriend now. It keeps him spry, and (Mimi) bosses him around.”
A K-9 officer for more than a decade, Murtaugh said he has been fortunate to handle two dogs who can interact gently with the public because it’s something he loves to watch.
“People change when they get around a dog,” he said.
Mimi’s expected to serve the department well for a number of years, and when the time comes, Larkin said she will also retire and live with Murtaugh.
“I imagine with the amount of work, the productivity, we’re already seeing from her that if our agency or any other agencies in the state could come across another dog like this, they would be silly not to jump on it,” Larkin said.
