Medical debt burden ranks Oklahoma third worst in U.S.: 'A matter of financial triage'

Below is an excerpt from a feature that published in the Nov. 13, 2022, edition of the Tulsa World:

A Tulsa woman who has faced homelessness many times since a workplace injury shared her story about the burden of medical debt with the Tulsa World.

"It was heartbreaking for me to be in that situation,” Leticia De Alegria said of the nights she had to sleep in her car.

Oklahoma ranks among the worst states in the country for unpaid medical bills, which are especially hard on the most vulnerable populations.

According to a recent Urban Institute report, almost 22% of Oklahoma residents have medical debt in collections. That’s the third highest rate nationally, trailing only South Carolina and West Virginia. In Oklahoma’s communities of color, the number jumps to 32%.

No one is more aware of the problem than the organizations that serve the state’s most vulnerable residents.

Quote “At least once a day now I see someone who has an issue with medical debt. It seems to be becoming a bigger problem. So often it’s coming on top of everything else they are already dealing with.” — Veronica Robles, case manager with Catholic Charities Emergency Assistance program in Tulsa

Medical debt is also a common concern for client families of Green Country Habitat for Humanity, said Cameron Walker, president and CEO.

“Where we see its impact is not so much on the front end but after they own a home and are paying a mortgage,” said Walker, whose nonprofit helps lower-income families build their own homes.

Often, medical bills are part of a “bundle of debt” clients face, along with student loans, high interest car loans, etc., he said.

“Our families are on such a tight financial budget that they are often one major life event away from being completely knocked off the rails.”

When that event comes, it’s often medical.

“It’s no fault of the homeowners themselves,” he added. “It’s not a misallocation of funding. It’s simply a lack of excess funding.”

Oklahomans have not been idle in the face of the issue.

A recent Tulsa-based partnership with RIP Medical Debt, a national nonprofit, raised funds to help over 36,000 Oklahomans erase nearly $41 million in medical debt.

But how to keep families from accumulating that debt remains a problem with no obvious solution.

Leaders are hopeful that Medicaid expansion — which Oklahoma has passed, unlike some other states that rank high — will help.

Since it went into effect in July 2021, more than 300,000 Oklahomans have gained coverage.

It’s still too early for medical debt numbers to reflect any impact. But promisingly, the percentage of Oklahomans without insurance is on the decline, having dropped from 14.4% to 9.6% since Medicaid expansion, according to the Oklahoma Policy Institute.

By the numbers In Tulsa County, 19% of residents overall (32% communities of color) have medical debt in collection. In Oklahoma County, 22% of residents (35% communities of color) have medical debt in collection. Harmon and Greer counties in southwestern Oklahoma — at 42% and 39% of residents respectively — are top in the state and rank in the top 10 nationally among counties for which numbers are available.

Peter Chacon, emergency assistance manager for Catholic Charities of Eastern Oklahoma, says the organization tries to intervene before medical debt becomes a problem, helping households with insurance enrollment.

“The bigger issue behind unpaid medical bills is unpaid bills, period,” he said. “Clients have to choose between paying current bills for basic needs and insurance coverage for potential future medical bills. And they are choosing to service their most time-sensitive needs first.”

Clients without insurance are more likely to avoid preventive care, which in turns leads to much larger bills when care is eventually sought, he said.

The average cost of a three-day hospital stay is roughly $30,000 — “more than the full annual income of someone at or below the poverty line,” Chacon said.

“So for impoverished households it’s a matter of financial triage. A massive expense that there is no realistic way to pay off becomes the lowest priority for households struggling financially. Would you pay your $400 in savings toward a $30,000 medical bill and not make a dent or buy a new set of tires to drive to work? Or pay your utility bills?”

While her future remains uncertain, De Alegria is grateful for the philanthropic spirit she has encountered in Tulsa.

If not for the help of the charity and the family members who took her in, she’s afraid to think of what might’ve happened.

“I’d probably be under a bridge,” she said. “It’s just so hard to think about, how all this could happen to me.”