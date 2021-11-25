Meals On Wheels delivers 800 Thanksgiving meals thanks to 'overwhelming' community response

Bitter cold and whipping wind didn't deter the volunteers giving their time to Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving morning.
They were up early and out in force, delivering 800 meals to clients all over the Tulsa metro who otherwise likely wouldn't have gotten to enjoy turkey on the holiday.
Many of Meals on Wheels' homebound clients don't receive family over Thanksgiving, said Tara Harris, director of volunteer service, so the hot, traditional meals and smiling visitors are especially welcome.
Things were looking grim last week when the nonprofit sent out a call for extra Thanksgiving volunteers, but they received an "overwhelming" response, Harris said.
"We had more people contact us than we had routes that we could mobilize, so that was fantastic," she said. "We really appreciate the community support, and we hope to build off of that because we do need volunteers five days a week, 12 months out of the year. Our delivery doesn’t stop with Thanksgiving Day.”
Lee Baskerville was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last year and set up with Meals on Wheels on doctor's orders. He lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic, and "from there it's been crazy," he said, but Meals on Wheels has made "a big difference."
Baskerville was forced to leave his home in July when his apartment complex shuttered, and he has been temporarily placed in three hotels since. Breaking into tears, he described how his Meals on Wheels welfare caller and her son brought him boxes to pack up his belongings when he suddenly had to move.
"You know, they didn’t have to do that on their day off,” Baskerville said. “I was really appreciative."
On Thanksgiving, 180 volunteers contributed their time, according to Meals on Wheels organizers.
Stephanie Hill was one of those first-time volunteers. She had considered volunteering before, and her family planned a delayed celebration this year, so she took the call to action as a personal invitation along with her 23-year-old son.
Hill said she was excited to see the clients and hoped to make them feel loved and remembered on Thanksgiving. Widowed 10 years ago and with her children beginning to come of age and move out, "I know what it's like," she said.
In addition to meals, clients also receive access to a range of services. Baskerville receives pet food deliveries for his dog, Kevin, a stray he took in from his old complex. The important service ensures clients don't sacrifice their own food for their pets' needs, Harris said.
Meals on Wheels delivery drivers also keep a watchful eye on those on their route, noting changes in their conditions or maintenance that may need to be done around their homes.
Safety teams coordinate projects to improve the safety and accessibility of clients' homes with items such as wheelchair ramps, grip bars and smoke alarms, and volunteer welfare callers check in on clients weekly, lending a listening ear and letting them know they're thought of. Case navigators stay in touch to make sure to connect clients to necessary community resources.
“We always say that delivering a meal is just getting the door open," Harris said. "It starts that conversation with them so we can really see what is it that they need to be able to age in place at home and be safe.”
The welfare calling program began with the pandemic, as coordinators were forced to pull back their touch points while fighting to ensure their clients didn't feel alone.
Housing assistance representatives are currently inspecting an apartment Baskerville may be able to move into, so he's hopeful his situation will be different by Christmas.
"It's been getting better," he said.
