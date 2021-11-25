Meals On Wheels delivers 800 Thanksgiving meals thanks to 'overwhelming' community response

Bitter cold and whipping wind didn't deter the volunteers giving their time to Meals on Wheels on Thanksgiving morning.

They were up early and out in force, delivering 800 meals to clients all over the Tulsa metro who otherwise likely wouldn't have gotten to enjoy turkey on the holiday.

Many of Meals on Wheels' homebound clients don't receive family over Thanksgiving, said Tara Harris, director of volunteer service, so the hot, traditional meals and smiling visitors are especially welcome.

Things were looking grim last week when the nonprofit sent out a call for extra Thanksgiving volunteers, but they received an "overwhelming" response, Harris said.

"We had more people contact us than we had routes that we could mobilize, so that was fantastic," she said. "We really appreciate the community support, and we hope to build off of that because we do need volunteers five days a week, 12 months out of the year. Our delivery doesn’t stop with Thanksgiving Day.”

Lee Baskerville was diagnosed with congestive heart failure last year and set up with Meals on Wheels on doctor's orders. He lost his job at the beginning of the pandemic, and "from there it's been crazy," he said, but Meals on Wheels has made "a big difference."