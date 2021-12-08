Meals on Wheels CEO moves to take helm at Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma

The head honcho of Meals on Wheels will soon be rolling in to take the helm at the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma.
Calvin A. Moore has been the president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Metro Tulsa since 2014, during which time he has grown the nonprofit into one of the largest and most effective providers of essential services to seniors and homebound individuals in the state, and he'll be assuming the same title at the Food Bank.
Mercedes Millberry Fowler, board chair for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma, made the announcement Wednesday, saying it has brought excitement to the largest, private hunger-relief organization in Oklahoma.
“Some of Calvin’s vast experiences that will most benefit our network include his longstanding work here in Oklahoma, his approach to innovation, broad focus of team development, business acumen, and his understanding of food distribution and large volunteer networks," Millberry Fowler said in a news release. "We know Mr. Moore’s arrival will bring transformation to the Food Bank and food relief to many more Oklahoma families in need.”
Moore has worked in the field of organizational advancement and not-for-profit administration for more than 20 years, the release states. A certified fundraising executive and Army veteran, he earned a bachelor's in political science from the University of Southern Mississippi before going on to a Master of Divinity degree and a Master of Business Administration from Oral Roberts University.
The recipient of several leadership and philanthropic awards, Moore has held a variety of leadership and advancement positions at Tulsa Community College, ORU, Boy Scouts of America, Youth At Heart and Restore Hope Ministries, and he serves on several advisory boards, including at the Tulsa World, Asbury Seminary-Tulsa and the Tulsa Regional Chamber.
Moore will begin his new duties Feb. 1.
“I am excited about this opportunity and appreciate the confidence and trust of Mercedes Millberry Fowler and the board of directors for the Community Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma,” Moore said in the release. “This transition is a continuation of my mission to help others and support their right to live free from hunger.”
Meals on Wheels has formed a search committee to identify its next president and CEO.
