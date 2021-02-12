Meals on Wheels calls up volunteers for first time in pandemic ahead of whopper winter storm

The pandemic forced Meals on Wheels of Metro Tulsa to stop relying on volunteers for deliveries a year ago, but the organization simply couldn’t go it alone ahead of the coming snowstorms.
“We had to put out a call for volunteer snow drivers with four-wheel drive. We call them our Saint Bernard Brigade!” said Tara Harris, director of volunteers and delivery services.
These cold weather rescuers were mobilized with seven days’ worth of meals for Meals on Wheels’ homebound elderly and disabled clients and spread out across the city and suburbs Friday afternoon.
For many volunteers who joined the organization in the last year, it was their first opportunity to get to deliver meals.
To reduce potential coronavirus exposure, Meals on Wheels has been relying on a small group of employees to drive routes with up to 100 client stops. Volunteer work with the organization has been restricted to telephone wellness checks on clients or monthly pet food deliveries to clients with dogs or cats.
But Broken Arrow resident Laura Chambers said those telephone conversations with clients have helped her learn the organization’s mission in a way that a quick greeting on a stranger’s front porch might not have.
“Some of the people really have nothing and some of them have no family — I can’t imagine coming to the end of your life and not having anyone to look out for you,” said Chambers. “I’ve gotten really close with a couple of the ladies I call on. These are people who can’t help themselves, who don’t choose this. They’re old, they’ve done their time, they really need help.”
On Friday, Chambers asked for a delivery route close to home in Broken Arrow, even though it meant not getting to meet the clients she calls to check on.
The experience still warmed her heart — and left her with a particular memory that makes her laugh.
“They were all just really grateful, so appreciative,” Chambers said. “But one lady said, `Now, I really appreciate this, but I don't like fish. I would really like some roast beef!’ I told her I would make a note of it.”
Ashley Shope, a Sand Springs resident, was first involved with Meals on Wheels when she was a college student. When she set out to find a volunteer opportunity she could do with her 12-year-old daughter last year, it was the first organization she thought of.
“She really enjoys getting to help with people’s pets,” Shope said of her daughter. “And I want my kids to know it’s important to help others. It’s only once a month, so it’s easy to fit into our schedule with their school and sports.”
Shope drew a route that took her all over west Tulsa on Friday afternoon.
Her first stop was to see a wheelchair-bound man in the Cherry Hill Manufactured Home Community along the west bank of the Arkansas River.
At another home near Southwest Boulevard, Elsie Padgett came to the door wrapped up in a long lavender robe and using a cane to steady herself. She got one look at the grocery bag full of heat-and-eat meal trays in Shope’s hands and thanked her for coming before Shope could get out a word.
“Oh, bless you! I don’t have a car anymore — and my eyesight isn’t so good these days, so I couldn’t drive too well if I did,” Padgett said with a laugh.