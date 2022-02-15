McLoud woman, 33, ejected in fatal single-car crash

A McLoud woman died after being ejected from her vehicle in a single-car crash Monday evening in Lincoln County.

Autumn Johnson, 33, was was pronounced dead at the scene eight miles north of Stroud about 9 p.m. Monday.

Johnson was driving a 2012 Mazda 3 north on Oklahoma 99 when she drifted left off the highway, striking a culvert, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Johnson's car rolled one and a half times. She was ejected 30 feet from her vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report that cited unsafe speed as the cause of the crash.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.