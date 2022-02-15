 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McLoud woman, 33, ejected in fatal single-car crash
0 Comments

McLoud woman, 33, ejected in fatal single-car crash

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

A McLoud woman died after being ejected from her vehicle in a single-car crash Monday evening in Lincoln County.

Autumn Johnson, 33, was was pronounced dead at the scene eight miles north of Stroud about 9 p.m. Monday.

Johnson was driving a 2012 Mazda 3 north on Oklahoma 99 when she drifted left off the highway, striking a culvert, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported.

Johnson's car rolled one and a half times. She was ejected 30 feet from her vehicle. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the report that cited unsafe speed as the cause of the crash.

ashley.jones@tulsaworld.com

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

World's largest kaleidoscope unveiled in Saudi Arabia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Writer

I’m a breaking news reporter, covering crime and other spot news. I graduated from the University of Missouri with a journalism degree in 2021 before joining the Tulsa World. Send tips to news@tulsaworld.com

Related to this story

Most Popular

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot
Education

TPS, Union school board seats heading for April runoff ballot

  • Updated

According to unofficial returns released Tuesday night by the Tulsa County Election Board, no candidates received a majority of the votes cast in the primary elections for Tulsa Public Schools' District 7 or Union Public Schools' Zone 2. Meanwhile, two new school board members were elected outright in Broken Arrow and Catoosa. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert