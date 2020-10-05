McGirt ruling could have impact on state tax collections

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never terminated will have a ripple effect on state tax collections.
A report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicates the decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma could reduce the amount of individual income tax and sales and use taxes collected by the state.
“The Oklahoma Tax Commission anticipates a significant, immediate and ongoing fiscal impact resulting from the expanded boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation under McGirt,” wrote Executive Director Jay Doyle in a letter dated Wednesday.
