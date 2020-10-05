 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
McGirt ruling could have impact on state tax collections
topical

McGirt ruling could have impact on state tax collections

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}
Jimmy McGirt

This Jan. 8, 2019 photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows Jimcy McGirt in Helena, Okla. Oklahoma Department of Corrections via AP

 McGirt

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling that the Muscogee (Creek) Nation’s reservation was never terminated will have a ripple effect on state tax collections.

A report from the Oklahoma Tax Commission indicates the decision in McGirt v. Oklahoma could reduce the amount of individual income tax and sales and use taxes collected by the state.

“The Oklahoma Tax Commission anticipates a significant, immediate and ongoing fiscal impact resulting from the expanded boundaries of the Muscogee (Creek) Nation under McGirt,” wrote Executive Director Jay Doyle in a letter dated Wednesday.

Read the full story online at Oklahoman.com. (Some stories require a subscription.)

cforman@oklahoman.com

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News