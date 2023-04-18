McCurtain County officials hunkered down on Tuesday, one day after remarks captured by an audio recorder in the County Commission meeting room became national news.

The March 6 conversation primarily involved McCurtain County Sheriff Kevin Clardy, District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning and Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix and was reported by the McCurtain Gazette-News, an Idabel semi-weekly, last weekend.

A post on the McCurtain County Sheriff's Office's Facebook page does not address the comments, which include favorable mentions of lynchings and mafia hitmen and morbid attempts at humor concerning a woman who burned to death in her home, but does suggest that the recording was obtained illegally and might have been altered.

"There is and has been an ongoing investigation into multiple, significant violation of the Oklahoma Security of Communications Act … which states that it is illegal to secretly record a conversation in which you are not involved and do not have the consent of at least one of the involved parties," reads the Facebook post. "There is a significant number of victims of this criminal activity and it has taken significant effort and time to identify them and corroborate evidence.

"Many of these recordings, like the one published by media outlets … have yet to be duly authenticated or validated," it continues. "Our preliminary information indicates that the media released audio recording has, in fact, been altered. The motivation for doing so remains unclear at this point. That matter is actively being investigated."

A lawyer representing the newspaper denied that the recording was altered, according to the New York Times. A person answering the Gazette-News' telephone on Tuesday said employees have been told by attorneys not to talk about the situation.

The section of law cited by the sheriff's Facebook page deals primarily with the recording of telephone and telegraph communications but does include "oral communications."

"Oral communications" are defined as "any communication uttered by a person exhibiting an expectation that such communication is not subject to interception under circumstance justifying such expectation."

Oklahoma State University professor Joey Senat, a former reporter and an authority on media law, said whether the recording was obtained illegally is largely a matter of whether the four officials had a reasonable expectation of privacy.

Because the conversation took place in the County Commission meeting room inside a public building, Senat said "justifying such an expectation would be difficult."

In fact, there is some suggestion that the conversation should be considered part of a public meeting because two of the three McCurtain County Commissioners — a quorum — were present and discussing county business.

Gazette-News reporter, Editor and Publisher Bruce Willingham has said he left his recorder behind hoping to get evidence of an illegal meeting.

Reportedly two of the three county commissioners were elected last November, and the third has served only one term.

While the Sheriff's Office's Facebook post raises the possibility of alteration, it does not categorically deny the substance of the conversation.

Perhaps reflective of that, on Tuesday morning, the Oklahoma Sheriffs' Association's executive board voted unanimously to suspend the memberships of Clardy, Manning and Hendrix.

The incident has reportedly brought a deluge of threatening messages down on McCurtain County officials and employees, regardless of whether they were involved in the recorded conversation. At midafternoon Tuesday, McCurtain Memorial Hospital in Idabel was evacuated because of a bomb threat, according to the facility's Facebook page.

The hospital later urged patients to go elsewhere for non-emergency medical attention.