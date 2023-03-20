A McAlester police officer died Monday after suffering serious injuries in a head-on collision during a funeral procession for a fellow officer, McAlester police said.

On Friday, McAlester Police Patrolman Joseph Barlow was driving his police vehicle southbound around 6:30 p.m. on U.S. 75, just north of 151st Street in Glenpool, as part of a funeral procession for McAlester Police Capt. Richard Parker, according to a Glenpool Police Department news release.

The procession was headed toward Wetumka, Parker's hometown, when a Ford F-250 travelling north swerved across the median to avoid traffic that had stopped for the procession, went through the guard rail and collided with Barlow's vehicle head-on, the release states.

After the collision, Barlow was extricated from the wreckage and taken to an area hospital where he died a few days later surrounded by friends and family, a McAlester Police Department social media post states.

The pickup driver and a passenger refused medical treatment at the scene, and the driver, identified as 39-year-old Martin Rivas Rodriguez, was arrested on complaints of driving without a license, reckless driving and driving illegally while causing great bodily harm, the Glenpool release says.

Rodriguez is currently being held in the Tulsa County Jail with bonds totaling $3,000, records show.

"Barlow served not only his nation in the United States Army, but his community of McAlester with great pride. We ask that you keep officer Barlow’s friends, family, and community in your thoughts as they grieve this great loss and continue to cope recent tragedies," the post from McAlester police says.