McAlester man killed in head-on crash in Pittsburg County

A McAlester man died in a head-on crash Saturday night in Pittsburg County, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol said.

Killed was Bryan Andre Smith, 26.

He was driving a 2014 Chevy Malibu south on Oklahoma 113 about five miles north of McAlester at 9:56 p.m., when the vehicle crossed the center line and went off the highway to the left, overcorrected and went back on to the highway and was struck head-on by a 2001 Chevrolet CK 2500.

The driver and three children in the Chevrolet were transported to a McAlester hospital in unknown condition, the OHP said.

Smith and two children in the Chevrolet were not wearing seat belts, troopers said.

The cause of the crash was under investigation.