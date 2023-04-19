Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed on Wednesday a $966.8 million budget for fiscal year 2024 that includes across-the-board utility rate increases, funding for a major reorganization of city services and the continuation of police recruiting bonuses.

The City Council must approve a budget at least seven days prior to the beginning of the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

Under the proposed budget, water rates would increase 3%, sewer rates would increase 4%, and stormwater rates would increase 8.5%. The changes would first be reflected in customers’ bills in October.

Bynum’s budget also calls for a 16% increase in trash rates, which would also be reflected in customers’ October bills.

The rate increases will amount to about $6.45 per month for a typical household, according to the city.

City officials said the increase in trash rates is a reflection of inflation and an increase in contracts with service providers.

The city earlier this year announced that the authority that oversees the city’s trash service, Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy, had entered into an agreement with Covanta to provide the service for another 15 years.

The authority’s previous 10-year agreement with Covanta expired July 1 but was extended until a new agreement was reached in December.

The city’s refuse fee helps cover not only trash pickup but the cost of bulky waste pickup, operations at the city’s green waste facility, and addressing illegal dumping.

The proposed water and sewer increases are part of a decade-long effort by the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority to make up for years of no rate increases and the desire to reduce its debt service costs associated with capital improvement projects.

TMUA has made progress on reducing the debt service on the water system, resulting in no rate increases over the last three years. On the sewer side, Tulsans saw 3 % increases in FY 2021 and 2022 and a 7% increase last year. The proposed 4% increase in FY 2024 is less than the 6% increase that had been projected, city officials said.

Bynum announced in February that he was reorganizing the city’s planning and construction services. The reorganization, which is to take effect at the start of the new fiscal year, will result in the elimination of the Engineering Services Department and the reestablishment of the Public Works Department.

Under the realignment, the Streets and Stormwater Department will become part of Public Works, and a new Department of City Experience is being created.

The Department of City Experience will be made up of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity, Tulsa Planning Office and other city departments.

Bynum's budget allocate $300,000 to continue offering a $15,000 stipend for new police officers joining the force.

Other projects, programs and personnel funded under the mayor’s proposed budget include:

Two animal control officers, one veterinary technician, and one outreach coordinator.

A mental health coordinator position.

A citizen services advocate/liaison for City Council, Mayor’s Office referrals.

12 Police Department civilian positions to free up officers.

Police and fire academies.

Next-generation body cameras and vehicle equipment upgrades.

Six 911 call-takers.

$3.3 million for Tulsa Fire Department capital improvements.

Pay increases for nonsworn employees.

Fully funds city’s 10% Emergency Operating Reserve; continues contributions to Rainy Day Fund.