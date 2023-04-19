Mayor G.T. Bynum proposed on Wednesday a $966.8 million budget for fiscal year 2024 that includes across-the-board utility rate increases, funding for a major reorganization of city services and the continuation of police recruiting bonuses.

The City Council must approve a budget at least seven days prior to the beginning of the new fiscal year, which starts July 1.

The proposed budget represents a $1.7 million decrease from the original FY 2023 adopted budget. It includes an operating budget of $849 million and a capital budget of $117.8 million.

Under the proposed budget, water rates would increase 3%, sewer rates would increase 4%, and stormwater rates would increase 8.5%. The changes would first be reflected in customers’ bills in October.

Bynum’s budget also calls for a 16% increase in trash rates, which would also be reflected in customers’ October bills.

The rate increases will amount to about $6.45 per month for a typical household, according to the city.

The proposed water and sewer increases are part of a decade-long effort by the Tulsa Metropolitan Utility Authority to make up for years of no rate increases and the desire to reduce its debt service costs associated with capital improvement projects.

TMUA has made progress on reducing the debt service on the water system, resulting in no rate increases over the last three years. On the sewer side, Tulsans saw 3 % increases in FY 2021 and 2022 and a 7% increase last year. The proposed 4% increase in FY 2024 is less than the 6% increase that had been projected, city officials said.

Terry Ball, director of the Streets and Stormwater Department, said the city's stormwater rates have increased in recent years because capital projects in the stormwater system are no longer paid for as part of voter-approved capital improvement projects.

"A few years ago they moved stormwater out from underneath the sales tax packages or bond packages to stand on its own feet," Ball said. "So now they having they are having to sell bonds to (pay for) that construction. ...when you sell them, you have to pay the debt on them."

Ball said a couple of related factors account for the increase in the trash rate - inflation and the increased costs charged by services providers.

"Basically, we had to advertise our landfill contracts, our Covanta waste disposal contracts -that is the major one - and also our recycling contract, and we are in the process of negotiating that one," Ball said.

The city earlier this year announced that the authority that oversees the city’s trash service, Tulsa Authority for the Recovery of Energy, had entered into an agreement with Covanta to provide the service for another 15 years.

The authority’s previous 10-year agreement with Covanta expired July 1 but was extended until a new agreement was reached in December.

The city’s refuse fee helps cover not only trash pickup but the cost of bulky waste pickup, operations at the city’s green waste facility, and addressing illegal dumping.

Ball said the city has done everything can to reduce the trash fees, and that the 16 % increase proposed in the FY 2024 budget is actually significantly less than the city had projected.

Bynum announced in February that he was reorganizing the city’s planning and construction services. The reorganization, which is to take effect at the start of the new fiscal year, will result in the elimination of the Engineering Services Department and the reestablishment of the Public Works Department.

Under the realignment, the Streets and Stormwater Department will become part of Public Works, and a new Department of City Experience is being created.

"These changes are rooted in our organizational commitment to continuous improvement. Our new Public Works Department will bring transportation planning, design, engineering and project management into one cohesive team," Bynum said. "We want street projects to be completed more quickly, and we want citizens to be delighted with the end product. We also want a competitive environment for contracting, which results in more efficient use of the taxpayers’ dollar."

The Department of City Experience will be made up of the Working In Neighborhoods Department, the Mayor’s Office of Resilience and Equity, Tulsa Planning Office and other city departments.

"The key idea behind this shift is, that while we do so many big things as a city, we don’t want to lose sight of ensuring high quality of life at a neighborhood level," Bynum said. "… We have great neighborhoods, but we can do a better job of supporting them."

Bynum's budget allocate $300,000 to continue offering a $15,000 stipend for new police officers joining the force.

Other projects, programs and personnel funded under the mayor’s proposed budget include:

Two animal control officers, one veterinary technician, and one outreach coordinator.

A mental health coordinator position.

A citizen services advocate/liaison for City Council, Mayor’s Office referrals.

12 Police Department civilian positions to free up officers.

Police and fire academies.

Next-generation body cameras and vehicle equipment upgrades.

Six 911 call-takers.

$3.3 million for Tulsa Fire Department capital improvements.

Pay increases for nonsworn employees.

Fully funds city’s 10% Emergency Operating Reserve; continues contributions to Rainy Day Fund.