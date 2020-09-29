Mayor's Office selects Tulsa Police administration manager for Tulsa Municipal Court Administrator

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Tuesday his selection for the city's Municipal Court Administrator, a longtime city employee who most recently worked as an administration manager for Tulsa Police and oversaw its budget.

Cheri Harvell is filling a role vacated through a retirement, Bynum said in a news release Tuesday morning. Harvell, of Bixby, will start her new duties on Oct. 11, replacing Kelly Brader.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to continue to serve at the City in Tulsa Municipal Courts,” Harvell said in the release. “I value my 15 years spent at TPD and look forward to serving Tulsans in this new role.”

As of August 16, a Tulsa Police organizational chart identified Harvell as working directly under Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

While with the Tulsa Police Department, Harvell prepared and managed the agency's budget of roughly $122 million for fiscal year 2021, the release states. She also oversaw numerous staff members while developing requests for federal grants, as well as for contract management and preparation of financial reports.