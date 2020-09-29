 Skip to main content
Mayor's Office selects Tulsa Police administration manager for Tulsa Municipal Court Administrator

Tulsa Municipal Court

Cheri Harvell. Courtesy City of Tulsa

Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum announced Tuesday his selection for the city's Municipal Court Administrator, a longtime city employee who most recently worked as an administration manager for Tulsa Police and oversaw its budget.

Cheri Harvell is filling a role vacated through a retirement, Bynum said in a news release Tuesday morning. Harvell, of Bixby, will start her new duties on Oct. 11, replacing Kelly Brader.

“I’m thankful for the opportunity to be able to continue to serve at the City in Tulsa Municipal Courts,” Harvell said in the release. “I value my 15 years spent at TPD and look forward to serving Tulsans in this new role.”

As of August 16, a Tulsa Police organizational chart identified Harvell as working directly under Tulsa Police Chief Wendell Franklin.

While with the Tulsa Police Department, Harvell prepared and managed the agency's budget of roughly $122 million for fiscal year 2021, the release states. She also oversaw numerous staff members while developing requests for federal grants, as well as for contract management and preparation of financial reports.

A Tulsa World salary database indicates the municipal court administrator job pays about $112,000 annually, while Harvell's job with Tulsa Police yielded nearly $80,000 in wages per year.

“Cheri Harvell has a proven track record of successfully managing not only people, but the budget for the entire police department,” Bynum said. “I’m thankful Cheri has chosen to move her talents to Municipal Courts and for her willingness to take on a role that is essential to the public safety of our city.”

Tulsa Municipal Courts consists of nine judges and nearly 30 staff members. The courts are open amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but visitors — limited to defendants, attorneys and interpreters — are still asked to check in at the Plaza Level on the north side of the building downtown.

