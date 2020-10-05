Mayor's Office ignored Greenwood group's offer to retain 'Black Lives Matter' sign, advocate says

C.J. Weber-Neal was surprised to find the “Black Lives Matter” street sign gone when he arrived on Greenwood Avenue just before 7 a.m. Monday.
He was not surprised the city got rid of it. Weber-Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, said he let the Mayor’s Office know weeks ago that the organization would gladly take over the maintenance of the sign and the street it was painted on.
“We never heard anything back from anybody,” Weber-Neal said.
In late July, Mayor G.T. Bynum reached out to the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce to ask if it would be interested in taking ownership of the section of Greenwood Avenue covered by the sign. The chamber declined, the mayor said.
After the City Council voted in early September to remove the sign, Weber-Neal said, he called the Mayor’s Office to let Bynum know that the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society was willing to take over ownership of the street and maintain the sign.
“We feel like we got a run-around,” Weber-Neal said. “A lot of people were saying a lot of things, and it was just a really a simple issue of, you call us, we will come down, we will sign the agreement, and we will stop this.”
The only condition the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society planned to seek from the city was that it take care of any outstanding street maintenance issues before the agreement was signed, Webber-Neal said.
“Nothing, nothing from the mayor whatsoever,” he said.
A spokeswoman for Bynum said Monday that the Mayor's Office had no record of receiving email correspondence from Webber-Neal, although he said the communication was by phone.
Weber-Neal brought his camera to Greenwood Avenue on Monday morning, but there was nothing left to take pictures of by the time he arrived. A city contractor, Becco Contractors, arrived at Greenwood at about 3 a.m. and began milling the 264-foot-long-stretch of road about an hour later.
The Greenwood Avenue mill and overlay project had been scheduled for the spring of 2021, in time for the commemoration of the centennial of the 1921 Race Massacre. But the work was moved up after the City Council, in consultation with the Mayor's Office and City Attorney’s Office, determined that keeping the sign in place would likely prompt legal challenges and serve as an invitation to others to use city streets as canvases for their messages.
“It’s been a game, really, since the beginning, just trying to pit different sides, I believe, against one another,” Weber-Neal said.
Video: Black Lives Matter street painting removed during resurfacing project.
Gallery: Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Avenue removed
Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Ave. removed during resurfacing project
Kevin Canfield
918-581-8313
Twitter: @aWorldofKC
