Mayor's Office ignored Greenwood group's offer to retain 'Black Lives Matter' sign, advocate says

C.J. Weber-Neal was surprised to find the “Black Lives Matter” street sign gone when he arrived on Greenwood Avenue just before 7 a.m. Monday.

He was not surprised the city got rid of it. Weber-Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, said he let the Mayor’s Office know weeks ago that the organization would gladly take over the maintenance of the sign and the street it was painted on.

“We never heard anything back from anybody,” Weber-Neal said.

In late July, Mayor G.T. Bynum reached out to the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce to ask if it would be interested in taking ownership of the section of Greenwood Avenue covered by the sign. The chamber declined, the mayor said.

After the City Council voted in early September to remove the sign, Weber-Neal said, he called the Mayor’s Office to let Bynum know that the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society was willing to take over ownership of the street and maintain the sign.

“We feel like we got a run-around,” Weber-Neal said. “A lot of people were saying a lot of things, and it was just a really a simple issue of, you call us, we will come down, we will sign the agreement, and we will stop this.”