Mayor G.T. Bynum on Wednesday announced the projects he would like to see included in the four-year, $772 million Improve Our Tulsa extension scheduled to go to voters Aug. 8.

The announcement marks the culmination of months of discussions and site visits by city councilors to assess the city’s capital needs.

Bynum said his office received $2.4 billion in requests from city departments.

The first Improve Our Tulsa package, for $918.7 million, was approved in 2013, followed by the $639 million Improve Our Tulsa renewal in 2019.

The latest IOT package, like its predecessors, will focus on maintaining city streets and other city assets that are in need of repairs or replacement.

Here is a complete list of Bynum’s recommendations:

$279.8 million — Streets and transportation

$249.4 million — City facilities

$31.9 million — Parks

$47.5 million — Public safety center

$25.7 million — Tulsa Zoo

$152.8 million — Capital equipment

$90 million — Housing and neighborhoods.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.