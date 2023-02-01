Mayor mum on whether changes coming to Engineering Services, other city departments

Mayor G.T. Bynum is not responding to questions about whether he plans to make changes to Engineering Services or other public works departments in the city.

The Tulsa World first asked Bynum on Friday whether he had any plans to restructure or reorganize the city’s public works divisions.

Bynum did not respond directly to the question, saying only that he and the City Council have agreed on the need “to assess and improve the way street work is done in Tulsa.”

“This is one of our shared goals for 2023 which will inform the budget development process currently underway,” Bynum said.

Bynum did not respond when asked the same question Monday. Meanwhile, he has asked councilors to meet with him in small groups on Thursday. The invitation does not list a purpose for the meetings.

City Council Chairwoman Crista Patrick said the Mayor’s Office has not indicated to her why the meetings were called.

“They haven’t given us any suggestion as to what it might be about,” Patrick said.

She noted that it is not uncommon for councilors to have small group meetings with the Mayor’s Office during the budget process, “so it could be nothing major.”

A city spokeswoman said Tuesday that Bynum does not comment publicly on the content of meetings with councilors before they occur.

Last month, employees of the Tulsa Planning Office at the Indian Nations Council of Governments were informed that they would have to reapply for their jobs because the city’s planning services were being moved back to City Hall.

Before notifying Tulsa Planning Office employees of the change, the Mayor’s Office briefed councilors.

The city’s water, streets and engineering services were for years under one department called Public Works. That changed in 2011, when then-Mayor Dewey Bartlett split the 1,400-person department and created three new ones: Streets and Stormwater, Water and Sewer, and Engineering Services.

Bynum was initially asked about the city's plans for its public works departments after a contractors association held a press conference to express its concerns about the city's street construction and repair processes.

At their annual planning retreat earlier last month, city councilors and the mayor discussed conducting an independent assessment of the city's streets programs to ensure that the work is being done as effectively and efficiently as possible.

