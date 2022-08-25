Mayor honors man who performed 'a real act of heroism' after assault on Tulsa Transit bus driver

Mayor G.T. Bynum presented an honorary key to the city to a man who stepped in when a Tulsa Transit bus driver's life was threatened by an attacker.

Around noon on Aug. 13 — a Saturday — Gary Brooks was at a flea market on East Admiral Place when he saw a Tulsa Transit bus crash into a telephone pole. When he approached the wreck, Brooks heard people inside the bus yelling for help. He saw an attacker over the unconscious bus driver.

"I think God gave me strength, because I just went straight for him because he was continuously punching the guy, even when he's down," Brooks said. "I couldn't stand there and see it, so I had to do something."

So Brooks struck the attacker and held him until police arrived.

On Thursday, Bynum honored him for his efforts.

"Anytime that I can use this job as the mayor to elevate the heroic acts of others, I want to do so, and we have a real act of heroism here today," Bynum said. "It was a miracle that Mr. Brooks was there and that he could stop somebody who was clearly so filled with rage to assault someone like that."

The attacker has been charged in federal court in Tulsa in connection with the assault because he is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation.

The driver sustained facial fractures and a concussion and is still recovering at a rehabilitation facility, city officials said.

Bynum has bestowed a key to the city, a way for the mayor to show gratitude for someone's actions and contributions, on multiple people so far this year.

"We are so grateful," Bynum said to Brooks, "and this is a city of 400,000 strong that is very grateful to call you one of our neighbors."

Witnesses told investigators the attacker was agitated over what he believed was the bus driver's "taking the wrong route," according to court documents.

Tulsa Transit is working on getting protective barriers into place on buses for drivers, General Manager Scott Marr said Thursday.

"We're going to get driver barriers that will allow them to be better protected, not just against infectious disease, but any potential problems like this incident," Marr said. "We hope that by the end of the year they'll be installed in every bus."

