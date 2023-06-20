While not widespread, several convenience stores have run out of gasoline in the wake of Sunday morning's severe storms.

But Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday gas should be available at those stores soon.

"I want to start today by addressing the rumor of the day. I have heard from a lot of concerned folks that we're about to run out of fuel in Tulsa. Is that true? That is not true," the mayor said during an officials' briefing on storm recovery efforts.

"About a day ago, as we discussed at our briefing (Monday), there was concern about our fuel supply in Tulsa if the state of Oklahoma did not issue an emergency waiver for generators to be used and if power was not restored at our three main fuel terminals that serve the Tulsa metro area," he said.

"Shortly after our briefing (Monday) the state did issue that waiver and then by the early evening (Monday), power had been restored at all three of those terminals," he said.

"And so they're operating as they would any other time. So right now, the main gap between you and getting all the fuel that you want is just the time needed for those tanker trucks to get out there to the terminals and transport that fuel from the terminals to stores and gas stations all over the Tulsa metro.

"But the fuel is there. So I want to tamp down any concern that folks have about that rumor that's going around. It isn't true."

Sunday's severe storms — with 90-100 mph winds — have crippled many areas of the metro with widespread tree damage and thousands of businesses and homes still without power due to a massive hit on Public Service Company of Oklahoma's electrical transmission network.

PSO said more than 700 of its poles, cross-arms, wires and transmission structures were damaged in the storms.

Many QuikTrip stores have power after installing generators, but a handful remained closed with no power and more than a dozen locations had no gasoline.

A spokeswoman for Tulsa-based QuikTrip — which dominates the area's convenience store market — has not responded to requests for comment this week.

But QuikTrip late Tuesday morning in reply posts to a Twitter user said 15 of its Tulsa-area stores did not have unleaded gasoline and six stores remained without power. That's a little more than a quarter of the company's 77 stores within 25 miles of downtown Tulsa.

On Tuesday evening, those figures were updated with only four stores without power and four others without gas.

Many of the affected stores were in midtown Tulsa areas, but others are in Broken Arrow, Bixby, Jenks, Glenpool and Owasso, according to the company.

"Also know that PSO — not to speak for them — but they've reached out to QuikTrip in particular, to make sure that there's anything they need from PSO standpoint, to get power restored," Bynum said on Monday.

"I think that's it's something that is largely out of our control as the city government but because it's so heavily regulated by the state, but we're doing everything we can to communicate with state authorities and state agencies to get that expedited and restored," the mayor said.

A spokeswoman for Des Moines, Iowa-based Kum & Go, which has more than 20 locations in the Tulsa area, said in an email Tuesday that four of its stores did not have power.

"Over 90% of our locations in the Tulsa area have power and are operational," Kum & Go Director of Communications Taylor Boland said.

"... we are experiencing varied supply chain (specifically food) and fuel outages across the market. We're working closely with our store teams and suppliers to best service our stores and customers as quickly and safely as possible," she said.

Bynum said fuel shortages have so far not affected city services.

"The fuel shortages or potential fuel shortage has not impacted our service to date," he said.

"That's why we've been working proactively to reach out to those state agencies and to the major fuel providers for our communities to see what they need and how we can help them get their capacity restored.

"But it is not impacting our ability to do our work."

