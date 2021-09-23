Mayor G.T. Bynum's 'GT PAC' has some city councilors wondering what he's up to, and what's his beef

What happens, Arthrell wondered, if next year the mayor backs a challenger who ends up losing?

"The sitting councilor now has a different dynamic with the mayor," Arthrell said. "Instead of one of working with you, it’s now like, well, are we really partners?"

Where some councilors see potential pitfalls in the PAC, Councilor Connie Dodson sees potential positives — not just for council relations but for the city as a whole.

Dodson, a Democrat, said it could be that Bynun is less concerned about the current makeup of the council than he is about the possibility extremists from either the left or right could get themselves elected.

"We literally have factions of our city warring against each other and each one of them wants to oust the councilors that they think aren’t supporting their agenda … it could very likely be in response to that," Dodson said.

Council Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper — a sometimes vocal critic of the city — isn’t so optimistic.

“If he feels so strongly to do this, without saying it, he is saying that there are councilors currently on the council that he must believe were not serious or (don’t) feel that moving Tulsa forward is important,” she said.