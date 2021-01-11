Mayor G.T. Bynum names Rodrigo Rojas as deputy chief of staff

Rodrigo Rojas is moving from one big job to another.

After spending nearly three years working as director of community relations at Gathering Place, Rojas is joining the Mayor’s Office as deputy chief of staff. Rojas, 34, will focus on community development and engagement.

“Rodrigo has done so much for the Tulsa community and is well-respected among his peers," Mayor G.T. Bynum said in a statement issued Monday morning. “I am incredibly grateful he has chosen to join our team and lead community development projects in underserved communities, continue the work of our New Tulsans strategy and develop partnerships to better serve Tulsans.”

Prior to joining Gathering Place in the spring of 2018, Rojas held a number of jobs in communications and public relations.

He was director of development and communications at Teach For America and director of operations at La Semana, Oklahoma’s Spanish-English newspaper. He is also the founder of Festival Americas, a free multicultural festival that celebrates Tulsa’s Hispanic community and provides college scholarships.