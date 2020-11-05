Mayor G.T. Bynum names new chief of staff

Kathryn Junk, who managed Mayor G.T. Bynum’s successful campaign for re-election, will serve as the mayor’s chief of staff in his second term.

Junk’s hiring was among several personnel changes in the Mayor’s Office announced Thursday.

Deputy Mayor Amy Brown, Park and Recreation Director Anna America, Chief of Staff Jack Blair and Deputy Chief of Community Development and Policy Ashely Philippsen will all see their titles change or added to and their roles modified.

Junk will be responsible for providing strategy and project management for the Mayor’s Office, including guiding the comprehensive strategic direction of the city, according to a press release issued by the Mayor’s Office.

“Mayor Bynum has assembled a tremendous team and I’m honored to join them,” Junk said. “I look forward to working with Tulsans and departmental leadership as we advance programs that grow Tulsa and unite our community.”