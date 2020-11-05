Mayor G.T. Bynum names new chief of staff

Kathryn Junk, who managed Mayor G.T. Bynum’s successful campaign for re-election, will serve as the mayor’s chief of staff in his second term.
Junk’s hiring was among several personnel changes in the Mayor’s Office announced Thursday.
Deputy Mayor Amy Brown, Park and Recreation Director Anna America, Chief of Staff Jack Blair and Deputy Chief of Community Development and Policy Ashely Philippsen will all see their titles change or added to and their roles modified.
Junk will be responsible for providing strategy and project management for the Mayor’s Office, including guiding the comprehensive strategic direction of the city, according to a press release issued by the Mayor’s Office.
“Mayor Bynum has assembled a tremendous team and I’m honored to join them,” Junk said. “I look forward to working with Tulsans and departmental leadership as we advance programs that grow Tulsa and unite our community.”
Junk is a Tulsa native. She worked on policy and press relations for U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe from 2007 to 2010. She then worked at a Tulsa-based pipe distributor from 2010 to the present. Her husband, Michael Junk, was Bynum’s deputy mayor when he took office in 2016. He later left to become Gov. Kevin Stitt’s chief of staff. He has since left that position
Kathryn Junk will be paid $132,600 a year.
Brown will remain deputy mayor but also serve as chief administrative officer. Blair will become chief operating officer, and America’s title will change to chief of culture and recreation.
In addition to leading the Park and Recreation Department, America will be responsible for coordinating the city’s partnerships with Gilcrease Museum, Greenwood Cultural Center and other city-owned recreational and cultural facilities.
Philippsen’s new title is deputy chief for inclusive economic growth. She will work to advance an economic development strategy for the city that ensures equitable growth and increases economic opportunities and mobility for Tulsans.
America, Blair, Brown and Philippsen will not see their salaries change.
