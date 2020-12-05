Mayor G.T. Bynum begins his second term Monday

Arthrell, 36, is an education specialist with Urban Strategies.

“It is really empowering to know that I can make a difference, that there are a lot of different ways that I can impact the lives of Tulsans for the better,” Arthrell said.

Fowler, 62, runs a wealth management firm. He said his early discussions with councilors have left him impressed with their commitment to the city and their genuine interest in doing right by it.

“It looks like we are going to have a good group,” Fowler said. “If you are going to get something done you have to enjoy the people you are working with.”

The new City Council could make history on day one. After Monday’s inauguration, councilors are expected to select Vice Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper to lead the council, and Councilor Lori Decter Wright has made it known that she intends to run for vice chair.

If both are elected, it is believed that it would be the first time the City Council has had women as chair and vice chair.

The other councilors to be sworn in Monday are Jeannie Cue (District 2), Crista Patrick (District 3), Kara Joy McKee (District 4), Connie Dodson (District 6), and Phil Lakin (District 8).