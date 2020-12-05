Mayor G.T. Bynum begins his second term Monday

Tulsa’s newly elected city leaders will be sworn into office Monday.
Mayor G.T. Bynum will take the oath of office for the second time and the City Council will welcome two new members. Auditor Cathy Carter is beginning her fifth term in office.
“Serving as the mayor of Tulsa has been my dream job since I was a little kid, so the chance to serve another four years is a dream come true — even in the midst of so many challenges,” Bynum said.
Bynum will be sworn in at 2 p.m. in his office at City Hall. Councilors will take their oaths of office in Council Chambers following the mayor. The mayor’s swearing will be broadcast on YouTube. The City Council ceremony can be viewed on TGOV.
“In the next four years, my focus is on following through with our goal of making Tulsa a globally competitive, world-class city,” Bynum said. “To do that, we have to make Tulsa a safer city with greater equality of opportunity.”
The new members of the council are MyKey Arthrell and Jayme Fowler. Arthrell defeated Cass Fahler to win the District 5 seat, and Fowler was victorious in the District 9 race to select a successor to Ben Kimbro, who did not seek reelection.
Arthrell, 36, is an education specialist with Urban Strategies.
“It is really empowering to know that I can make a difference, that there are a lot of different ways that I can impact the lives of Tulsans for the better,” Arthrell said.
Fowler, 62, runs a wealth management firm. He said his early discussions with councilors have left him impressed with their commitment to the city and their genuine interest in doing right by it.
“It looks like we are going to have a good group,” Fowler said. “If you are going to get something done you have to enjoy the people you are working with.”
The new City Council could make history on day one. After Monday’s inauguration, councilors are expected to select Vice Chairwoman Vanessa Hall-Harper to lead the council, and Councilor Lori Decter Wright has made it known that she intends to run for vice chair.
If both are elected, it is believed that it would be the first time the City Council has had women as chair and vice chair.
The other councilors to be sworn in Monday are Jeannie Cue (District 2), Crista Patrick (District 3), Kara Joy McKee (District 4), Connie Dodson (District 6), and Phil Lakin (District 8).
The mayor serves a four-year term. City councilors and the auditor serve two-year terms.
Bynum, 43, said he feels fortunate to have the opportunity to work with such a strong group of councilors.
“It’s odd because I’ve been mayor for the last four years, but over the last week I’ve walked around City Hall, I have been feeling the same excitement and anticipation that I was feeling leading up to my first inauguration,” Bynum said. “We’re going to get a lot done for Tulsa over the next four years.”
