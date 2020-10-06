Mayor denies ignoring any request to retain Black Lives Matter street painting

Mayor G.T. Bynum said Tuesday that neither he nor his office had been contacted by a Greenwood District arts organization about saving the Black Lives Matter street sign there.
C.J. Webber-Neal, president of the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society, told the Tulsa World on Monday that he spoke with two staff members from the Mayor’s Office last month to tell them that the society would be willing to take over the street and maintain the sign but never heard back from anyone.
“We have no record of any email from him, no voice mail messages from him,” Bynum said. “No one in my office has any record from him.”
The nearly 275-feet-long yellow Black Lives Matter street sign was removed from the historic Greenwood District early Monday morning as part of a routine maintenance project.
Bynum said the street sign was scheduled to be removed in early August, just weeks after it was painted by activists without the city’s permission, but he postponed the removal.
“I wanted to make sure that we had proper time for deliberation to look at all possible options, because this is important to Tulsa, the message is important, the location is important,” Bynum said.
The Mayor’s Office, working closely with the City Council, foundations and community leaders explored several options for keeping the sign in place, Bynum said, but ultimately could not find a resolution. Those options included offering to vacate the street so that the Greenwood Chamber of Commerce could take responsibility for it and maintain the sign. The city also looked at designating the sign as government speech.
More recently, Bynum met with community leaders about moving the sign a block south in front of the Greenwood Rising History Center, which is expected to be completed next summer
Bynum noted that the City Council has the authority to approve street closings and street displays, so that when it voted in early September to remove the BLM sign, “we lost our legal standing and had to schedule the removal.”
“The frustration for me is that we bought this time so that we would do it the right way, so that we would go through it in a deliberative way, and then you have one guy pop up and say that we ignored his requests,” Bynum said.
Bynum said he does not want anyone to think that the city was cavalier in its approach to resolving the Black Lives Matter sign controversy.
“We worked very hard, not just me, but my colleagues on the City Council, the people on our staff here, people at the city, to evaluate every option we could,” he said.
Bynum expressed his frustration with the Monday Tulsa World story in a Facebook post on Tuesday, prompting a response from Webber-Neal.
“I Am (sic) the individual mentioned in this piece, and will be happy to provide anything needed to CONFIRM that your office was contacted regarding the mural,” Weber-Neal wrote.
Webber-Neal later provided a copy of a letter to the Tulsa World and the Mayor’s Office dated Aug. 28 that he said he mailed to the Mayor’s Office. The letter states that the Greenwood Arts & Cultural Society would be interested in taking responsibility for the section of Greenwood Avenue where the BLM sign was located and maintain the Black Lives Matter sign.
The society would have no legal standing to do so because it does not own the property on either side of Greenwood Avenue where the sign was located.
Bynum said the city has no record of receiving the letter from Weber-Neal and that Tuesday was the first time he had seen it.
Webber-Neal late Tuesday continued to insist that he had been in contact with the Mayor's Office about retaining the street painting.
"I am confident I sent it (the letter) out. I am also confident I contacted his office," Webber-Neal said.
Webber-Neal has been critical of the mayor’s handling of the Black Lives Matter sign before. He joined Freeman Culver, chairman of the Greenwood Chamber, and others at a news conference in early August to voice their concerns about how the city was handling the situation.
Video: Black Lives Matter street painting on Greenwood Avenue removed.
Gallery: Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Avenue removed in road resurfacing project
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
BLM Gone
Journalism worth your time and money
Black Lives Matter mural on Greenwood Ave. removed during resurfacing project
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Kevin Canfield
918-581-8313
Twitter: @aWorldofKC
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.