Mayor, City Council propose 4% retention bonuses for city employees

Mayor G.T. Bynum and city councilors have agreed to spend $8.4 million in American Rescue Plan funds on one-time retention bonuses for city employees.

The 4% bonuses would be paid at the end of the year and go to every city employee except elected officials and those who have not been employed at the city for a year by the end of 2021.

The bonuses are a way for the city to acknowledge employees’ hard work over the last few years and to provide an incentive to ensure they stick around, Bynum said.

“We want to incentivise employees who might be thinking about retiring or going to work somewhere else to stay put through the end of this year,” Bynum said. “And then we are going to consider later in the process whether this is something we would want to offer for the coming calendar year as well.”

Approximately 3,400 city employees could be eligible for the bonuses.

“It (the one-time bonus) is acknowledging just the tremendous work that our team at the city has done and the sacrifices that they have made over the last couple of years in dealing with floods, a pandemic, a recession, a polar vortex, a cyber attack,” Bynum said. “And yet they have continued to do the people’s business throughout all of that.”