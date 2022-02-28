Mayor Bynum won't run for Senate; Nathan Dahm shifts campaign to Inhofe's seat

It was one in, one out on Monday as the field of contenders for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Jim Inhofe early next year continued to take shape.
Out was Mayor G.T. Bynum, who said he is not running for Inhofe’s seat or any other office in 2022.
In was state Sen. Nathan Dahm, who said he is shifting his campaign from a challenge to incumbent Sen. James Lankford to the special election for the vacant seat.
That special election will be held concurrently to this year’s regular election calendar, meaning primaries on June 28, runoffs in August and general election in November.
"I will not be a candidate for anything in 2022," Bynum said Monday morning on KRMG news radio. "We got so much to do in the time that I have got left as mayor, and I have got young kids that I want to participate in them growing up and being great people when they leave and go away to college.
"So no, I will not be running for anything this year. I am going to be focused on the job that folks already gave me."
Bynum did not rule out a future run for public office but made it clear he has no idea what the future will hold after he leaves as office in 2024.
"I have said that I would serve two terms as mayor and not run again because I feel strongly that you need to have a sense of urgency in the job and not think that you are going to be in it forever," Bynum said. "And that is definitely the case for me having term-limited myself to two terms.
"And after that, you just never know. "
Bynum added: "The thing that I value most in the heroes that I have had in my life is their commitment to service and selflessness. And I am always going to want to try to find ways to serve Tulsa, and whether that is in elected office or out of it, I have no idea.
"I don't even know what I am going to be doing three years from now."
Dahm, who began his Senate campaign in September, said he believed all along he would be competing for an open seat.
“As my wife and I were praying about the next steps, where God would take us to serve the people of Oklahoma, we felt that we were going to be on the ballot in 2022,” Dahm said in a video posted to his campaign website.
“As we prayed further, we felt we would be running for United States Senate,” Dahm continued. “As we continued to pray, we felt would be in a special election.”
Dahm said that’s why he has been hesitant to directly attack Lankford — the strategy of fellow challenger Jackson Lahmeyer — and has instead focused on his own record.
“No one has the record I do,” said Dahm in a telephone interview. “I’m running for the U.S. Senate. I’m not running against anyone.”
Bynum, 44, was elected mayor in 2016. He won a second four-year term in 2020 and has said he would not run for mayor again. Before becoming mayor, he served eight years on the City Council.
A lifelong Republican, Bynum is the grandson of former Tulsa Mayor Robert LaFortune, who served from 1970 to 1978. His cousin Bill LaFortune was mayor from 2002 to 2006.
Before entering local politics, Bynum lived in Washington, D.C., where he worked as a staffer for Republican U.S. Sens. Don Nickels, from 2000 to 2005, and Tom Coburn, from 2005 to 2006.
Dahm’s first political race was an unsuccessful entry in the 2008 1st Congressional District Republican Primary. He was elected to the state Senate in 2012 and has twice won reelection by wide margins.
As a state senator, Dahm has a reputation as something of a maverick often at odds with Republican leadership.
Dahm said he pictures himself in the mold of former President Donald Trump, Kentucky U.S. Sen. Rand Paul and U.S. Representatives Lauren Boebert of Colorado and Thomas Massie of Kentucky.
A “Hern for U.S. Senate” Facebook page went live Monday, but a spokeswoman for 1st District Congressman Kevin Hern, who is thought likely to get into the race, said it is not connected to him.