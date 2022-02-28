Mayor Bynum won't run for Senate; Nathan Dahm shifts campaign to Inhofe's seat

It was one in, one out on Monday as the field of contenders for the U.S. Senate seat to be vacated by Jim Inhofe early next year continued to take shape.

Out was Mayor G.T. Bynum, who said he is not running for Inhofe’s seat or any other office in 2022.

In was state Sen. Nathan Dahm, who said he is shifting his campaign from a challenge to incumbent Sen. James Lankford to the special election for the vacant seat.

That special election will be held concurrently to this year’s regular election calendar, meaning primaries on June 28, runoffs in August and general election in November.

"I will not be a candidate for anything in 2022," Bynum said Monday morning on KRMG news radio. "We got so much to do in the time that I have got left as mayor, and I have got young kids that I want to participate in them growing up and being great people when they leave and go away to college.

"So no, I will not be running for anything this year. I am going to be focused on the job that folks already gave me."

Bynum did not rule out a future run for public office but made it clear he has no idea what the future will hold after he leaves as office in 2024.